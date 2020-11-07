Taiwan confirmed four new imported cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number in the country to 573 since the outbreak began at the end of last year, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
Three of the people were Indonesian women between the ages of 20 and 50 who on Oct. 22 arrived in Taiwan on the same flight for work purposes, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesman, at a press briefing in Taipei.
The women, who have not experienced symptoms, were administered COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, before the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, with results returning positive yesterday, Chuang said.
The three have now been hospitalized, he said, adding that no contact tracing would be conducted because the women had been in isolation for 14 days.
Asked whether Taiwan planned to tighten its COVID-19 protocols for arrivals from Indonesia, Chuang said that the CECC would discuss the matter.
The fourth case was a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who had been working in Mexico since February and returned to Taiwan on Wednesday, Chuang said.
The woman had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case while in Mexico and on Friday last week began experiencing symptoms, Chuang said.
Upon arrival in Taiwan, she notified health officials and was administered a COVID-19 test at the airport, Chuang said, adding that the woman also experienced a loss of taste and smell while in quarantine awaiting her results.
Her results returned positive yesterday, and 16 people who sat near her on the flight to Taiwan have been asked to self-isolate, he said.
To date, Taiwan has recorded 573 cases of COVID-19, with 481 classified as imported.
CECC data show that 523 of those who tested positive have recovered, seven have died and 43 are in hospital.
