In the hopes of promoting sustainability in architecture, models of wooden buildings from around the world are on display until Dec. 18 in Taichung’s Chihshen Hall (植深館).
To curate the exhibition, Japanese nonprofit Team Timberize cooperated with the Live Forever Foundation, the Chiayi Cultural Affairs Bureau, the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, and other organizations.
The exhibition, which opened on Wednesday, showcases scale models to highlight the use of wood as a modern building material in structures at least 50m tall.
Over the past few years, Taiwanese academics and architects have worked with Team Timberize to promote innovative wooden architecture, construction methods and materials through a series of shows in Taiwan, curator Fang Yin-ping (方尹萍) said.
This year, they focused on the challenge of using timber in modern urban environments, especially in high-rise buildings, Fang said.
The exhibition displays models of buildings in Japan, the US and elsewhere that have either been completed or are under construction to showcase examples of the latest technologies and global trends, she said.
Local architects have also been invited to display the original designs of buildings in Taiwan, such as the Chiayi Art Museum, she added.
The museum is an excellent example of a historic building that is being renovated using new wooden architectural designs, Fang said, adding that it would hopefully become a cultural landmark.
The exhibition also includes a rocking bench that illustrates construction techniques, said Chen Chien-tung (陳建同), an expert on timder construction.
Built with domestically grown Japanese cedar, the bench uses three techniques and three types of materials, Chen said.
When the exhibition ends, the foundation is to tour the bench throughout the nation, with stops in schools to inspire teachers and spark students’ interest and imagination, Chen added.
