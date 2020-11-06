Taiwan has contributed US$1.5 million to support economic and technical cooperation initiatives led by the APEC forum, double the US$750,000 it gave last year.
The funding would focus on capacity building and on promoting regional economic integration, as well as inclusive and sustainable growth, the APEC Secretariat said in a statement issued in Singapore on Wednesday.
The contribution was confirmed in a memorandum of understanding that was signed virtually by APEC Senior Official Bob Chen (陳龍錦) and APEC Secretariat Executive Director Rebecca Sta Maria.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via CNA
Chen is also director-general of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
About US$1 million of the contribution is to support APEC activities in the area of human security, which includes health security and emergency preparedness, as well as energy and trade security, the statement said.
The remainder is to be directed toward efforts to improve the growth of the digital economy in the region, improving the management of land and sea-based sources of marine debris, and to support the APEC Policy Support Unit, forum’s research and analysis arm, the statement said.
APEC projects, which are important for pushing forward the policies set by APEC economic leaders and ministers, create tangible benefits for people living in the Asia-Pacific region, it said.
The forum provides funding for more than 100 projects each year, with about US$16.5 million available this year, it said.
Taiwan is also committed to the shared responsibility in APEC’s collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chen said in the statement.
“We wish to reaffirm our solidarity with all fellow economies as we continue to work closely and tirelessly together to find solutions to the current crisis, mitigating its impact, preventing its recurrence and recovering better together,” he said.
COVID-19, which has ravaged the globe since its emergence late last year, has infected more than 48 million people in 189 countries and regions, killing about 1.22 million to date, according to Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) statistics as of yesterday.
However, Taiwan has been praised by the world, as it has only recorded 568 COVID-19 cases, mostly imported, with only seven deaths.
The country has also not recorded a domestic infection since April 12.
“We will recover better and thrive when we work and collaborate closer together, which is the strength of APEC as a forum,” the statement said. “Support for capacity building initiatives focused on emergency preparedness and health will help APEC build a much more resilient environment for our people in the region.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s leaders’ summit is to be hosted virtually for the first time.
