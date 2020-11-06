Migrant rights groups yesterday gathered in front of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Taipei to protest a requirement that employers approve tuberculosis (TB) treatment for their employees.
Members of the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan told the story of a Filipino employee who contracted tuberculosis in August after working in Taiwan for six years.
A doctor determined that the employee could return to work after two weeks of treatment as they would no longer be contagious, but since their employer refused to approve further treatment, the worker was forced to return to the Philippines, the groups said, adding that this is a common refrain in Taiwan.
Photo: CNA
About 380 foreign workers contract tuberculosis every year, Hsinchu Catholic Diocese Migrants and Immigrants Service Center director Gracie Liu (劉曉櫻) said, citing CDC report from 2018.
These workers pay for labor and health insurance like everyone else, but after getting sick, they require permission from their employers before they can receive treatment, Liu said.
This is a clear infringement on human rights, she added.
Article 9 of the Regulations Governing Management of the Health Examination of Employed Aliens (受聘僱外國人健康檢查管理辦法) stipulates that an employer must submit a consent form for their employee to receive tuberculosis treatment after a confirmed diagnosis, Taiwan International Workers’ Association commissioner Wang Li-ting (王俐婷) said.
If the employer refuses, the employee — now a migrant worker with untreated tuberculosis — would have their work permit revoked in accordance with the Employment Service Act (就業服務法), Wang said.
When a Taiwanese contracts tuberculosis, they do not need permission from their employer to receive treatment, Liu said, decrying the unequal treatment for migrant workers.
Many employers refuse treatment out of fear that the illness would spread to other workers, she said.
However, a patient is no longer infectious after two weeks of treatment and could recover completely with consistent care, Liu said, adding that this reveals the inadequacy of the government’s public education about tuberculosis.
For many employers, migrant workers are “just like disposable dining utensils” and become less valuable after falling ill, she said.
Government regulations even help employers throw them away, she added, calling on the authorities to revise the law to protect workers’ rights.
The CDC later in a news release said that according to the Employment Service Act, migrant workers are permitted to live in Taiwan on the condition of gainful employment.
Since it takes about six months to recover from tuberculosis, employers must be able to provide an appropriate environment and time for recovery, therefore requiring advance agreement to protect the interests of both parties, it said.
The CDC said that after it has collected feedback and information from all sides, it would convene a meeting between relevant agencies, experts and organizations to discuss the matter.
