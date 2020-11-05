Tainan authorities yesterday said they have not ruled out foul play in the apparent double suicide of a young couple, after finding bruise marks on the woman’s neck.
The bodies of a 21-year-old man surnamed Wu (吳) and a 22-year-old woman surnamed Pan (潘) were found in an apartment in Rende District (仁德).
The bodies were found in a shuttered room along with burning charcoal, leading the authorities to suspect suicide as the cause of death, Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office spokesman Lin Chung-pin (林仲斌) said.
However, an autopsy found bleeding under the skin tissue on the woman’s neck as well as signs characteristic of strangulation, Lin said.
Investigators are looking for evidence as to whether Wu strangled Pan before burning charcoal to commit suicide, he added.
They are waiting for test results on blood and tissue samples to see whether the couple had ingested narcotics or sedatives, and to determine the level of carbon dioxide in their bodies, which could give clues to the time of death and establish if Pan had died from strangulation, Lin said.
The bodies were found on Sunday, when Pan’s grandmother came to visit her, but found no response at the door.
She asked for help from neighbors, who kicked the door open after detecting the smell of burning coal and found the bodies on the bed, police said.
The couple’s family members and neighbors said the two had been living together for some time, and both had been working.
However, Wu had been complaining about financial pressure in the past few months, and police confirmed that he had tried to commit suicide earlier on Sunday by jumping off a bridge, but escaped unharmed.
Police traced Wu’s movements following the suicide attempt through security cameras and found that he had entered a supermarket to buy charcoal and other items, but Pan was not with him.
