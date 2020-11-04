Woman is reunited with engagement ring after mishap

LOST AND FOUND: The woman was posing for photographs with her fiancee next to Shuishe Reservoir when three rings fell out of her pocket

By Chen Feng-li and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A woman has recovered her engagement ring two weeks after losing it, as well as two other rings, while on holiday at Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭).

The woman, surnamed Yeh (葉), on Monday said that on Oct. 17 she was posing for photographs with her fiancee, surnamed Chang (張), next to Shuishe Reservoir (水社壩) near Sun Moon Lake when the engagement ring and two other rings fell out of her pocket.

Yeh said that she lost the rings after she put them in her pocket while she was applying sunscreen, and then forgot to put them back on.

It was only after returning home to Taichung the same evening that the couple discovered the rings were missing, she said.

“We looked through our pictures to recall where we had gone and noticed the three rings falling out of my pocket in a picture taken by the dam,” she said.

The couple drove back to the reservoir and searched for the rings, but found only one of them, so they reported the missing rings to the local police station, she added.

The couple said that to their surprise, police in Caotun Township (草屯) on Sunday received a telephone call from a member of the public who had found the engagement ring.

A man surnamed Su (蘇) found the engagement ring while on vacation with his family on Saturday, Yeh said.

Su told the police he found the ring while using the flashlight on his smartphone to provide light for his daughter, who was playing on the grass next to the reservoir, she said, adding that Su called the police the following day and took the ring to the police station after confirming that it had been reported missing.

Chang said that he was happy to have recovered the ring, which had been custom made for Yeh.

The ring, which features a 0.7 carat diamond surrounded by smaller diamond fragments that add up to 0.4 carats, had been custom made by a Japanese jeweler and took three months to complete, said Chang, who received the ring at the end of August.

“We called Mr Su to thank him and we have made plans to meet so that we can thank him in person,” Yeh said.