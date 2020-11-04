A woman has recovered her engagement ring two weeks after losing it, as well as two other rings, while on holiday at Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭).
The woman, surnamed Yeh (葉), on Monday said that on Oct. 17 she was posing for photographs with her fiancee, surnamed Chang (張), next to Shuishe Reservoir (水社壩) near Sun Moon Lake when the engagement ring and two other rings fell out of her pocket.
Yeh said that she lost the rings after she put them in her pocket while she was applying sunscreen, and then forgot to put them back on.
It was only after returning home to Taichung the same evening that the couple discovered the rings were missing, she said.
“We looked through our pictures to recall where we had gone and noticed the three rings falling out of my pocket in a picture taken by the dam,” she said.
The couple drove back to the reservoir and searched for the rings, but found only one of them, so they reported the missing rings to the local police station, she added.
The couple said that to their surprise, police in Caotun Township (草屯) on Sunday received a telephone call from a member of the public who had found the engagement ring.
A man surnamed Su (蘇) found the engagement ring while on vacation with his family on Saturday, Yeh said.
Su told the police he found the ring while using the flashlight on his smartphone to provide light for his daughter, who was playing on the grass next to the reservoir, she said, adding that Su called the police the following day and took the ring to the police station after confirming that it had been reported missing.
Chang said that he was happy to have recovered the ring, which had been custom made for Yeh.
The ring, which features a 0.7 carat diamond surrounded by smaller diamond fragments that add up to 0.4 carats, had been custom made by a Japanese jeweler and took three months to complete, said Chang, who received the ring at the end of August.
“We called Mr Su to thank him and we have made plans to meet so that we can thank him in person,” Yeh said.
THIS YEAR’S LARGEST: Hosting the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a great achievement on the part of the public that the world should see, an LGBT advocate said The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade took place in the streets of Taipei yesterday afternoon, showcasing the diversity of Taiwanese society and urging the public to understand, accept and respect people with different identities and sexual desires. As the parade “reached adulthood” and turned 18 this year, the theme was “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams (成人之美),” a Chinese proverb which can also be understood as “adulthood beauty.” The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, which organized the event, said it hopes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual communities would not only become more visible
The Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday charged a suspect in the killing of a four-year-old girl and asked a court to sentence him to life in prison or death. The girl’s abandoned body was found last month. The girl’s mother, surnamed Peng (彭), 29, and her boyfriend, surnamed Chen (陳), 37, were detained by police on Sept. 4 on suspicion of murder and abandonment of a corpse. Police found bruises and other injuries on the girl’s body, and an autopsy found amphetamines and Rohypnol, a tranquilizer, in her system. Prosecutors alleged that Chen had beaten and drugged the child, and asked
RESET? The former US Democratic presidential contender sought to reassure amid concern in Taiwan that Joe Biden would be soft on China Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Andrew Yang (楊安澤) on Thursday night said that US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would handle foreign policy issues very differently from his Republican rival, US President Donald Trump, adding that there would be a re-evaluation of the traditional democratic approach to relations with Taiwan and China if a new president takes office next year. Yang made the remarks in a speech at a virtual forum hosted by Taiwanese online news outlet Storm Media and Yangmingshan Future Studies to discuss issues relating to technology, social changes and the US presidential election on Tuesday. Yang, who was one of the
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top government officials yesterday apologized to the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Kaohsiung on Thursday, and vowed to improve public safety. “We want to express our deepest regret to the victim and her family,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted Tsai as saying. “The case shows that Taiwan has loopholes in its public safety measures,” Chang said. “We must ensure that such a tragedy will not happen again.” The victim, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was a student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was reported missing early on