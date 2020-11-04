Taoyuan on Monday announced a dining utensil lending service to help reduce waste and make recycling more effective.
Residents can use a “Friendly Container” (好盒器) Line account to borrow reusable cups and containers from participating stores free of charge, the Taoyuan Department of Environmental Protection said.
The containers can then be returned unwashed at any of the stores — regardless of where they were issued — or at any city government recycling station, it said.
Photo: Wei Chin-yun, Taipei Times
Every year, 92,726 tonnes of paper and plastic containers are thrown away in Taoyuan, the equivalent of about 300 million cups, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) told a news conference.
The city government saw that as an opportunity to add takeout containers to its growing resume of programs that promote the circular and sharing economies, Cheng said, citing as an example the more than 9,000 YouBikes throughout the city.
Initially, 10 businesses are participating in the program, said Liang Kai-chung (梁開忠), head of the department’s General Waste Management Section.
They are Sefun Cafe (喜憨兒喜歡你咖啡), We Drink (甘萃鮮飲茶), Move On Coffee (木昂手作咖啡), Kingyo Tea (清玉茶飲), Uncle Made (茶大叔), OrganicYam (蕃薯藤有機專賣店), TINA Kitchen (TINA廚房), Ama Coffee (阿嬤咖啡屋), Carthage Mediterranean Cuisine (迦太基地中海料理) and Bai Nian You Fan (大溪游記百年油飯), Liang said.
Five hundred containers and 3,000 cups would be in circulation, Liang added.
The department said that it has been using the system internally since November last year for takeout drinks and lunchboxes, with the goal of eliminating all waste.
In the second half of this year, the department estimated that the policy saved more than 20,000 containers from being used.
Those using the new system at any of the 81 participating stores before Nov. 30 would earn raffle points, Liang said.
The prizes in the draw to be held next month are one iPhone SE, two Philips “Airfryers,” two dehumidifiers and two Switch Lites, as well as 90 other prizes, Liang added.
THIS YEAR’S LARGEST: Hosting the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a great achievement on the part of the public that the world should see, an LGBT advocate said The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade took place in the streets of Taipei yesterday afternoon, showcasing the diversity of Taiwanese society and urging the public to understand, accept and respect people with different identities and sexual desires. As the parade “reached adulthood” and turned 18 this year, the theme was “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams (成人之美),” a Chinese proverb which can also be understood as “adulthood beauty.” The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, which organized the event, said it hopes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual communities would not only become more visible
The Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday charged a suspect in the killing of a four-year-old girl and asked a court to sentence him to life in prison or death. The girl’s abandoned body was found last month. The girl’s mother, surnamed Peng (彭), 29, and her boyfriend, surnamed Chen (陳), 37, were detained by police on Sept. 4 on suspicion of murder and abandonment of a corpse. Police found bruises and other injuries on the girl’s body, and an autopsy found amphetamines and Rohypnol, a tranquilizer, in her system. Prosecutors alleged that Chen had beaten and drugged the child, and asked
RESET? The former US Democratic presidential contender sought to reassure amid concern in Taiwan that Joe Biden would be soft on China Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Andrew Yang (楊安澤) on Thursday night said that US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would handle foreign policy issues very differently from his Republican rival, US President Donald Trump, adding that there would be a re-evaluation of the traditional democratic approach to relations with Taiwan and China if a new president takes office next year. Yang made the remarks in a speech at a virtual forum hosted by Taiwanese online news outlet Storm Media and Yangmingshan Future Studies to discuss issues relating to technology, social changes and the US presidential election on Tuesday. Yang, who was one of the
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top government officials yesterday apologized to the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Kaohsiung on Thursday, and vowed to improve public safety. “We want to express our deepest regret to the victim and her family,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted Tsai as saying. “The case shows that Taiwan has loopholes in its public safety measures,” Chang said. “We must ensure that such a tragedy will not happen again.” The victim, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was a student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was reported missing early on