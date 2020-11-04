Taoyuan unveils utensil lending service

By Wei Chin-chun and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taoyuan on Monday announced a dining utensil lending service to help reduce waste and make recycling more effective.

Residents can use a “Friendly Container” (好盒器) Line account to borrow reusable cups and containers from participating stores free of charge, the Taoyuan Department of Environmental Protection said.

The containers can then be returned unwashed at any of the stores — regardless of where they were issued — or at any city government recycling station, it said.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan holds an environmentally friendly cup at a news conference in Taoyuan on Monday to promote the city government’s dining utensil lending service. Photo: Wei Chin-yun, Taipei Times

Every year, 92,726 tonnes of paper and plastic containers are thrown away in Taoyuan, the equivalent of about 300 million cups, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) told a news conference.

The city government saw that as an opportunity to add takeout containers to its growing resume of programs that promote the circular and sharing economies, Cheng said, citing as an example the more than 9,000 YouBikes throughout the city.

Initially, 10 businesses are participating in the program, said Liang Kai-chung (梁開忠), head of the department’s General Waste Management Section.

They are Sefun Cafe (喜憨兒喜歡你咖啡), We Drink (甘萃鮮飲茶), Move On Coffee (木昂手作咖啡), Kingyo Tea (清玉茶飲), Uncle Made (茶大叔), OrganicYam (蕃薯藤有機專賣店), TINA Kitchen (TINA廚房), Ama Coffee (阿嬤咖啡屋), Carthage Mediterranean Cuisine (迦太基地中海料理) and Bai Nian You Fan (大溪游記百年油飯), Liang said.

Five hundred containers and 3,000 cups would be in circulation, Liang added.

The department said that it has been using the system internally since November last year for takeout drinks and lunchboxes, with the goal of eliminating all waste.

In the second half of this year, the department estimated that the policy saved more than 20,000 containers from being used.

Those using the new system at any of the 81 participating stores before Nov. 30 would earn raffle points, Liang said.

The prizes in the draw to be held next month are one iPhone SE, two Philips “Airfryers,” two dehumidifiers and two Switch Lites, as well as 90 other prizes, Liang added.