Court upholds attempted murder, murder sentences

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





A Taoyuan man on Monday was handed a nine-year prison sentence for setting his girlfriend on fire, while a New Taipei City man received a 14-year jail term for stabbing a romantic rival to death in another final ruling.

The Supreme Court upheld a verdict from an earlier retrial of a nine-year prison sentence for Taoyuan resident Tseng Hao-chiao (曾浩喬), 64, in an incident from October 2017 involving a dispute with his ex-girlfriend surnamed Lo (羅).

Tseng, who was married at the time and operating an illegal gambling den, was having an affair with Lo, 50, who owned a clothing store.

Investigators said that the two met through their businesses, and that Lo helped to collect money and look after the accounts at the gambling den.

That subsequently led to financial disputes, with witnesses testifying that they had heard the couple argue about money.

Those arguments culminated in Tseng pouring gasoline over Lo and throwing a lit match, which left her with 70 percent burns, including on her face, neck, chest and limbs.

Lo only survived the ordeal following lengthy medical treatment, investigators said.

In the first ruling, Tseng was convicted of attempted murder and given a 12-year prison sentence, which he appealed.

The High Court upheld the ruling, but Tseng again appealed, and in a retrial the punishment was reduced to a nine-year sentence.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld that decision.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday also upheld a 14-year prison sentence handed to New Taipei City resident Tai Chien-hsiang (戴千翔), 68, for killing a man surnamed Tang (湯), 53, in an altercation over a woman.

Tai in 2018 met a Vietnamese woman surnamed Nguyen (阮).

He showered Nguyen with gifts and considered her to be his girlfriend, but she rejected his romantic overtures, investigators said.

Tai then learned that Nguyen was living with Tang and on March 25 last year he stabbed Tang in the chest with a shard of metal.

Tang died due to a severed artery and investigators were able to confirm what had happened based on CCTV footage.

In the first and second rulings, the court convicted Tai of murder and imposed a 14-year prison term, but Tai appealed the case all the way to the Supreme Court, claiming that he did not know the victim, who had rushed at him and impaled himself on the piece of metal.

The Supreme Court dismissed Tai’s claims and upheld the 14-year sentence.