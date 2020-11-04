Medical degree holders highest first-year earners

By Rachel Lin, Wu Po-hsuan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Medical degree graduates earn more in their first year of employment than those who have other bachelor’s degrees, while the nation’s highest earners studied doctorates in information technology (IT), Ministry of Labor data showed.

The average first-year salary of a bachelor’s degree holder last year was about NT$31,000 per month, while master’s graduates earned about NT$46,000 and doctoral graduates earned about NT$70,000, the data showed.

Graduates of 20 of the 26 undergraduate specialties earned below-average salaries, reflecting the trend of lower salaries for new college graduates, the ministry said.

Undergraduates in healthcare, veterinary medicine, physics, chemistry and geology earned the most, the data showed, with medical degree holders earning NT$45,000 per month on average.

Those who completed a postgraduate program saw the greatest change, with those with doctorates in IT making more than NT$80,000 per month in their first year, about NT$10,000 more than those with doctorates in medicine or engineering, the data showed.

Those with doctorates in business management earned about NT$70,000 per month, although master’s and bachelor’s degree holders in the same field failed to earn the average.

The lowest earners were college graduates in the security, art and hospitality disciplines, earning only about NT$27,000 per month on average, the data showed.

The starting salary gap between those with master’s degrees and doctorates widened to more than NT$27,000 for medicine, IT, management, life sciences and other fields, National Chung Hsing University professor Wuu Dong-sing (武東星) said on Sunday.

That is in line with the government’s “six core strategic industries” policy, which emphasizes the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, industrial supply chains, biotechnology, national defense and renewable energy, Wuu said.

Over the past two years, many local firms have moved production back to Taiwan or to Southeast Asia, driving the need for more highly skilled workers, he said.

Such workers are also needed to create the electronics that account for nearly 60 percent of the nation’s exports, he added.

Wuu predicted that the salary gap between different degree levels would widen in the coming decade, making it worth obtaining a doctorate in one of the “six core industries.”

Many undergraduates earn close to the minimum wage in their first year out of college, as the correlation between academic attainment and salary has been depressed due to the low threshold needed to enter the IT industry, as many without a technical background are vying for the same jobs, Wuu said.

To maintain the value of degrees, universities should offer more cross-disciplinary collaboration, dual degrees and supplemental education, he said.

IT companies usually only hire people with at least a master’s degree, said Chang Yao-wen (張耀文), dean of National Taiwan University’s College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Some IT jobs are in high-end system and software development, and therefore require certain expertise, but others are low-paid testing positions, depressing the average wage for those with a bachelor’s degree in IT, he said.