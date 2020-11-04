There were four new imported cases of COVID-19 yesterday, three Taiwanese students who returned from European nations and a Philippine student, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesman, said that case No. 565 is a Taiwanese in his 20s who went to study in France in August, but began experiencing symptoms, including a sore throat, runny nose and cough, in the middle of last month, and loss of smell on Friday last week.
The man said that he tested negative in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at his school in France on Sept. 20, Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 19.
Photo: CNA
He reported his symptoms upon arrival at the airport on Sunday and stayed at a centralized quarantine facility after receiving a test.
As the man tested positive for COVID-19, two classmates who took the same vehicle to the airport in France have been placed in home isolation. One had claimed to be suffering symptoms upon arrival, but tested negative, Chuang said.
Case No. 566 is a Taiwanese student in her 20s who traveled to the UK in August and began experiencing a congested nose on Thursday last week, he said, adding that she reported her symptoms when she arrived in Taiwan on Sunday and was also quarantined at a centralized facility after testing positive for COVID-19.
An individual who accompanied her had reported having an itchy throat at the airport, but tested negative and has been placed in home isolation, as well as 12 passengers who sat near the student on the flight, Chuang said, adding that four transit passengers who came into contact with her would be notified by the CECC.
Case No. 567 is a Taiwanese teenager who went to study in Germany last month, but began experiencing a runny nose on Saturday and went home to quarantine after returning to Taiwan on Sunday, he said.
The teenager developed muscle pain, a headache and runny nose while at home, and the local health department arranged for him to get tested, Chuang said, adding that the result was confirmed positive yesterday.
Thirteen passengers who sat close to him on the flight to Taiwan have been placed in home isolation, he said.
Case No. 568 is a teenage Philippine student, who traveled to Taiwan on Oct. 20 and had provided a negative PCR test result before boarding the flight, Chuang said.
Six passengers who sat close to her on the flight had been in centralized quarantine facilities and they all tested negative when their quarantine period ended, he added.
THIS YEAR’S LARGEST: Hosting the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a great achievement on the part of the public that the world should see, an LGBT advocate said The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade took place in the streets of Taipei yesterday afternoon, showcasing the diversity of Taiwanese society and urging the public to understand, accept and respect people with different identities and sexual desires. As the parade “reached adulthood” and turned 18 this year, the theme was “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams (成人之美),” a Chinese proverb which can also be understood as “adulthood beauty.” The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, which organized the event, said it hopes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual communities would not only become more visible
The Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday charged a suspect in the killing of a four-year-old girl and asked a court to sentence him to life in prison or death. The girl’s abandoned body was found last month. The girl’s mother, surnamed Peng (彭), 29, and her boyfriend, surnamed Chen (陳), 37, were detained by police on Sept. 4 on suspicion of murder and abandonment of a corpse. Police found bruises and other injuries on the girl’s body, and an autopsy found amphetamines and Rohypnol, a tranquilizer, in her system. Prosecutors alleged that Chen had beaten and drugged the child, and asked
RESET? The former US Democratic presidential contender sought to reassure amid concern in Taiwan that Joe Biden would be soft on China Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Andrew Yang (楊安澤) on Thursday night said that US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would handle foreign policy issues very differently from his Republican rival, US President Donald Trump, adding that there would be a re-evaluation of the traditional democratic approach to relations with Taiwan and China if a new president takes office next year. Yang made the remarks in a speech at a virtual forum hosted by Taiwanese online news outlet Storm Media and Yangmingshan Future Studies to discuss issues relating to technology, social changes and the US presidential election on Tuesday. Yang, who was one of the
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top government officials yesterday apologized to the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Kaohsiung on Thursday, and vowed to improve public safety. “We want to express our deepest regret to the victim and her family,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted Tsai as saying. “The case shows that Taiwan has loopholes in its public safety measures,” Chang said. “We must ensure that such a tragedy will not happen again.” The victim, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was a student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was reported missing early on