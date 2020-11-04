The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday urged the parents of children yet to attend elementary school to get them vaccinated against influenza as soon as possible, as the coverage rate of the age group is lower than in previous years.
The CDC said that more than 78.6 percent of the government-funded flu vaccines had been administered as of Monday, with about 1.29 million vaccines remaining, but after deducting the amount reserved for students to get the flu shot in school, there were fewer than 500,000 vaccines remaining.
However, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that the coverage rate in pre-elementary school children — aged between six months and six years — is relatively low this year, at about 39.9 percent, when the goal set for the age group is 55.5 percent.
He said that the coverage rate in young children who have never received the flu shot is even lower, at 17.4 percent, so the CDC is urging parents to take their children to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said that young children who get the flu are at higher risk of suffering serious complications, including inflammation of the middle ear and pneumonia, as well as nervous system disorders, including meningitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, myocarditis and pericarditis.
The disease progression in young children can be very fast, sometimes even leading to death, Lin said, urging parents not to neglect the risks and to take their children to get vaccinated.
Children under nine who have never had a flu vaccine before would need to receive two doses in the first year, at least four weeks apart, the CDC said.
After Singapore and Malaysia temporarily halted vaccinations with two types of flu vaccine, made by South Korean company SK Bioscience and by French company Sanofi, following reports of severe adverse effects in South Korea, the two nations, upon reviewing adverse effect reports and global data, resumed vaccinations on Saturday and yesterday respectively, Chuang said.
There have been 238 reported cases of adverse effects after receiving a flu shot so far this season in Taiwan, 67 cases of serious adverse effects and 171 cases of mild adverse effects, he said.
A death has been reported among the serious cases, a woman in her 70s who had chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and had received a heart stent implantation, Chuang said.
She received a flu shot on Oct. 19 and died in her sleep on Oct. 25, with a diagnosis of heart failure, he said.
A preliminary assessment had shown that the death was more associated with her cardiovascular disease than the flu vaccination, he added.
The Food and Drug Administration’s National Reporting Center of Adverse Drug Reaction has not detected any safety concerns with the flu vaccination program this season, so the existing vaccination policy would continue, Chuang said.
THIS YEAR’S LARGEST: Hosting the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a great achievement on the part of the public that the world should see, an LGBT advocate said The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade took place in the streets of Taipei yesterday afternoon, showcasing the diversity of Taiwanese society and urging the public to understand, accept and respect people with different identities and sexual desires. As the parade “reached adulthood” and turned 18 this year, the theme was “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams (成人之美),” a Chinese proverb which can also be understood as “adulthood beauty.” The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, which organized the event, said it hopes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual communities would not only become more visible
The Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday charged a suspect in the killing of a four-year-old girl and asked a court to sentence him to life in prison or death. The girl’s abandoned body was found last month. The girl’s mother, surnamed Peng (彭), 29, and her boyfriend, surnamed Chen (陳), 37, were detained by police on Sept. 4 on suspicion of murder and abandonment of a corpse. Police found bruises and other injuries on the girl’s body, and an autopsy found amphetamines and Rohypnol, a tranquilizer, in her system. Prosecutors alleged that Chen had beaten and drugged the child, and asked
RESET? The former US Democratic presidential contender sought to reassure amid concern in Taiwan that Joe Biden would be soft on China Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Andrew Yang (楊安澤) on Thursday night said that US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would handle foreign policy issues very differently from his Republican rival, US President Donald Trump, adding that there would be a re-evaluation of the traditional democratic approach to relations with Taiwan and China if a new president takes office next year. Yang made the remarks in a speech at a virtual forum hosted by Taiwanese online news outlet Storm Media and Yangmingshan Future Studies to discuss issues relating to technology, social changes and the US presidential election on Tuesday. Yang, who was one of the
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top government officials yesterday apologized to the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Kaohsiung on Thursday, and vowed to improve public safety. “We want to express our deepest regret to the victim and her family,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted Tsai as saying. “The case shows that Taiwan has loopholes in its public safety measures,” Chang said. “We must ensure that such a tragedy will not happen again.” The victim, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was a student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was reported missing early on