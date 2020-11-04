CDC urges parents to vaccinate kids

FLU VACCINATIONS: The coverage rate in pre-elementary school children is low this year, at about 39.9 percent, when the goal set for the age group is 55.5 percent

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday urged the parents of children yet to attend elementary school to get them vaccinated against influenza as soon as possible, as the coverage rate of the age group is lower than in previous years.

The CDC said that more than 78.6 percent of the government-funded flu vaccines had been administered as of Monday, with about 1.29 million vaccines remaining, but after deducting the amount reserved for students to get the flu shot in school, there were fewer than 500,000 vaccines remaining.

However, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that the coverage rate in pre-elementary school children — aged between six months and six years — is relatively low this year, at about 39.9 percent, when the goal set for the age group is 55.5 percent.

He said that the coverage rate in young children who have never received the flu shot is even lower, at 17.4 percent, so the CDC is urging parents to take their children to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said that young children who get the flu are at higher risk of suffering serious complications, including inflammation of the middle ear and pneumonia, as well as nervous system disorders, including meningitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, myocarditis and pericarditis.

The disease progression in young children can be very fast, sometimes even leading to death, Lin said, urging parents not to neglect the risks and to take their children to get vaccinated.

Children under nine who have never had a flu vaccine before would need to receive two doses in the first year, at least four weeks apart, the CDC said.

After Singapore and Malaysia temporarily halted vaccinations with two types of flu vaccine, made by South Korean company SK Bioscience and by French company Sanofi, following reports of severe adverse effects in South Korea, the two nations, upon reviewing adverse effect reports and global data, resumed vaccinations on Saturday and yesterday respectively, Chuang said.

There have been 238 reported cases of adverse effects after receiving a flu shot so far this season in Taiwan, 67 cases of serious adverse effects and 171 cases of mild adverse effects, he said.

A death has been reported among the serious cases, a woman in her 70s who had chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and had received a heart stent implantation, Chuang said.

She received a flu shot on Oct. 19 and died in her sleep on Oct. 25, with a diagnosis of heart failure, he said.

A preliminary assessment had shown that the death was more associated with her cardiovascular disease than the flu vaccination, he added.

The Food and Drug Administration’s National Reporting Center of Adverse Drug Reaction has not detected any safety concerns with the flu vaccination program this season, so the existing vaccination policy would continue, Chuang said.