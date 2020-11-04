Suspect’s parents hint at death sentence for their son

Staff writer, with CNA





The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.”

The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan.

She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day.

The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police said.

Liang’s parents, who have left their residence to avoid reporters following the murder, released a statement through a district official expressing their deepest remorse to Chung’s parents after the latter rejected their request for a meeting.

They had wished to meet with and apologize to Chung’s parents in person.

“To the father and mother of the student, we are the parents of Liang who caused such great harm to you. The regret is ours,” Liang’s parents said, expressing the hope that “the trial can proceed rapidly and the sentence be made swiftly so that justice is brought to you.”

“A life for a life will be the best answer for you,” Liang’s parents said. “We are truly sorry that our mistakes in his [the suspect’s] education and upbringing caused such a big problem in society.”

People have thrown eggs at the Liang residence, where the suspect lived.

The suspect, who faces charges of rape and homicide, is being held at a Kaohsiung prison.

Separately yesterday, a funeral was held for Chung at the Kaohsiung Funeral Parlor, which was attended by her parents and classmates, who dressed in their graduation gowns.

According to custom, Chung’s parents did not appear at the crematorium following the funeral, but instead went to Tainan, where a memorial service was organized by the school later in the day.

Chung was presented with a posthumous graduation certificate at a private memorial service held by the school.