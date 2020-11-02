The maximum enrollment quota for “talent classes” in elementary, junior-high and high schools would be gradually lowered from 30 to as low as 25, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in response to calls to downsize the classes to uphold teaching quality.
Several schools have expressed concerns about uneven aptitude among admitted students and compromised teaching quality amid a declining birthrate, the Taipei Department of Education has said.
About 29,000 elementary, junior-high and high school students are enrolled in talent classes nationwide. In addition to academic subjects, they receive proficiency education in fields such as music, art, dance and drama.
Starting from the next school year, the maximum enrollment quota for each talent class in high schools and vocational high schools would be gradually lowered to 25, while those in junior and elementary schools would be reduced to 26, the ministry said.
The maximum enrollment quota for each general class in high schools has been reduced from 45 to 35 in light of the nation’s declining birthrate, Taipei Municipal Jinhua Junior High School principal Chuang Cheng-lung (莊政龍) said, adding that if the quotas for talent classes were to remain at 30, some talent classes would likely have more students than general classes, which would be unusual.
Taipei Municipal Zhong-zheng Senior High School principal Chiang Hui-chen (江惠真) said that 25 is a more ideal number for a talent class, as a smaller class benefits teachers when they are making teaching plans.
A reduction would also reduce operational costs, Chiang said, citing the school’s 30 piano practice rooms, which incur high costs in the form installing and maintaining air-conditioners.
The ministry should also raise the bar for admission to the talent classes, as many students enrolled in the classes struggle to keep up with their academic studies, let alone spare the time to practice their second proficiency, said an art teacher at a Taipei public high school, who declined to be named.
About half of the 22 elementary, junior-high and high schools in Taipei offering talent classes have reached the full enrollment quota for this school year, with art being the most popular subject, department data showed.
