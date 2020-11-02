The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed three new imported cases of COVID-19: two Indonesians and a Taiwanese arriving from the US.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, said that the three arrivals are the nation’s 557th to 559th confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Case No. 557 is an Indonesian in her teens, who on Thursday last week arrived in Taiwan to study, he said, adding that she experienced a loss of smell on Oct. 7, but did not seek medical treatment.
She reported her symptom upon arrival and was administered a COVID-19 test, with the result yesterday returning positive.
Forty-four passengers who sat near her on the flight to Taiwan have been placed in home isolation, he added.
Case No. 558 is an Indonesian migrant worker in his 30s who arrived on Oct. 14, Chuang said, adding that he on Oct. 10 tested negative in Indonesia.
The man was taken to a quarantine facility with two other migrant workers after arrival, he said.
“He did not experience symptoms during quarantine, besides a runny nose on the evening of Oct. 14, for which he took over-the-counter medicine relieving the symptom,” he said.
However, Chuang said that the man and the two others were on Thursday last week administered COVID-19 tests, as required by their recruitment agency, and his test result yesterday returned positive.
“The other two workers’ results were negative, but after getting tested, they began experiencing a cough and a sore throat, so they have been placed in hospital isolation for further testing,” he said.
Case No. 559 is a Taiwanese in his 50s who works in the US and left Taiwan in February, Chuang said, adding that the man on Monday last week experienced a fever, sore muscles, joint pain and a cough, but did not seek medical treatment.
He reported his symptoms upon arrival on Friday last week and was administered a COVID-19 test before being taken to a quarantine facility, Chuang said, adding that his test result yesterday returned positive.
Eleven people who sat close to him on the flight have also been placed in home isolation, he said.
Asked if case No. 558 might face punishment for not reporting his symptoms during the quarantine period, Chuang said that the local health department would clarify whether the man or his recruitment agency made the false report and might impose a fine accordingly.
The CECC said that according to the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), those who are in mandatory quarantine and contravene the regulations could face a fine of NT$150,000 to NT$1 million (US$5,186 to US$34,572).
