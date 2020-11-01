SOCIETY
Counting set to begin
The decennial national population and household census is set to begin this month, with 16,000 census workers being deployed to visit more than 1.2 million households, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on Tuesday. The data collected on regional population distribution, household and family structures, long-term care and childcare services, education, employment, language use, and housing conditions would aid policymaking and provide the central and local governments with a more accurate understanding of the population, DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said. People would not be asked to disclose personal information, such as bank account data, Chu added. The census is to be conducted from Sunday next week to Nov. 30, with forms available online from today, the DGBAS said.
ECONOMY
APRC vouchers mulled
The government is mulling to include foreign nationals who hold Alien Permanent Resident Certificates (APRC) in its economic stimulus program, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said on Friday. The Cabinet has agreed to open the Triple Stimulus Voucher program to the about 10,000 foreign permanent residents in Taiwan, Wang said, adding that a formal announcement would be made once the plan was finalized. Despite the program only running through the end of the year, Wang said that there would likely still be demand for the vouchers during the Christmas holiday season. She did not elaborate on the reason for the change in policy, but said that it would “stimulate spending.” The program, which was launched on July 15, allows citizens and their foreign spouses with resident certificates to purchase NT$3,000 worth of vouchers for NT$1,000.
EDUCATION
Deal inked with US school
The Ministry of Education signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Pittsburgh to conduct a research project on modern Taiwanese history, a the ministry said in a press release on Wednesday. The agreement was signed by the education division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, and the university’s Asian Studies Center. The three-year project, titled “Centering Taiwan in Global Asia,” is aimed at examining Taiwan’s role in the Asia-Pacific region, taking into account historical, cultural, political, economic and socio-developmental perspectives, the press release said, adding that courses and film screenings would also be held at the university. The ministry is continuing to seek cooperation with other top universities abroad, the press release said, adding that it also expects to renew an agreement with the University of California, Los Angeles to encourage its students to pursue studies on Taiwan-related topics.
CULTURE
Kinmen festival to open
This year’s Kinmen Ocean Art Festival is to take place in Kinmen County’s Lieyu Township (烈嶼) from today to Nov. 29 and feature activities that highlight local culture and tourism. A newly created cycling path would allow tourists to explore a series of land art creations near scenic spots in the township, the Kinmen Department of Tourism said. Land art turns landscapes into artworks, for example by using natural materials such as rocks and twigs, or through earthworks. Other events include concerts and art performances, as well as a fair selling local products, the department said. Activities are held daily from noon to 8pm.
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn