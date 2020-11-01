Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SOCIETY

Counting set to begin

The decennial national population and household census is set to begin this month, with 16,000 census workers being deployed to visit more than 1.2 million households, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on Tuesday. The data collected on regional population distribution, household and family structures, long-term care and childcare services, education, employment, language use, and housing conditions would aid policymaking and provide the central and local governments with a more accurate understanding of the population, DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said. People would not be asked to disclose personal information, such as bank account data, Chu added. The census is to be conducted from Sunday next week to Nov. 30, with forms available online from today, the DGBAS said.

ECONOMY

APRC vouchers mulled

The government is mulling to include foreign nationals who hold Alien Permanent Resident Certificates (APRC) in its economic stimulus program, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said on Friday. The Cabinet has agreed to open the Triple Stimulus Voucher program to the about 10,000 foreign permanent residents in Taiwan, Wang said, adding that a formal announcement would be made once the plan was finalized. Despite the program only running through the end of the year, Wang said that there would likely still be demand for the vouchers during the Christmas holiday season. She did not elaborate on the reason for the change in policy, but said that it would “stimulate spending.” The program, which was launched on July 15, allows citizens and their foreign spouses with resident certificates to purchase NT$3,000 worth of vouchers for NT$1,000.

EDUCATION

Deal inked with US school

The Ministry of Education signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Pittsburgh to conduct a research project on modern Taiwanese history, a the ministry said in a press release on Wednesday. The agreement was signed by the education division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, and the university’s Asian Studies Center. The three-year project, titled “Centering Taiwan in Global Asia,” is aimed at examining Taiwan’s role in the Asia-Pacific region, taking into account historical, cultural, political, economic and socio-developmental perspectives, the press release said, adding that courses and film screenings would also be held at the university. The ministry is continuing to seek cooperation with other top universities abroad, the press release said, adding that it also expects to renew an agreement with the University of California, Los Angeles to encourage its students to pursue studies on Taiwan-related topics.

CULTURE

Kinmen festival to open

This year’s Kinmen Ocean Art Festival is to take place in Kinmen County’s Lieyu Township (烈嶼) from today to Nov. 29 and feature activities that highlight local culture and tourism. A newly created cycling path would allow tourists to explore a series of land art creations near scenic spots in the township, the Kinmen Department of Tourism said. Land art turns landscapes into artworks, for example by using natural materials such as rocks and twigs, or through earthworks. Other events include concerts and art performances, as well as a fair selling local products, the department said. Activities are held daily from noon to 8pm.