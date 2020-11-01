The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) on Tuesday said it would step up efforts to crack down on construction companies advertising or selling units of presale housing projects before acquiring construction permits.
The ministry reacted to rumors of companies engaging in the illegal practice, saying that their actions would contravene Article 58 of the Condominium Administration Act (公寓大廈管理條例) and the firms would be fined up to NT$200,000 (US$6,914).
According to media reports, one of the companies responsible for a construction project in Taichung’s seventh redevelopment zone allegedly accepted online reservations to view or purchase presale homes before a construction permit had been granted, the ministry said.
In collaboration with the Taichung Consumer Protection Office, the ministry said that officials visited the project to collect evidence, adding that it would take further measures to maintain order in the real-estate market.
Companies that run misleading advertising for projects that have not yet been greenlighted would also violate Article 21 of the Fair Trade Act (公平交易法), the ministry said, adding that the firms would be fined up to NT$25 million.
Presale housing transactions usually take a long time and are susceptible to changes in the market so that buyers should pay close attention to the details, especially if an offer is below the typical market price, the ministry said, adding that people should also be realistic about their own financial capabilities.
It also said that people should consult the standard form contracts that the ministry provides.
If people are offered presale housing units for projects without construction permits, they should contact the authorities, the ministry said, adding that it would thoroughly investigate each case and enforce the law.
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn