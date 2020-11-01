The government on Friday imposed a ban on poultry imports from the Netherlands and removed it from the list of countries deemed free of avian influenza, which is highly infectious to birds, the Council of Agriculture said.
In its announcement, it cited the Netherlands Food, Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) as saying that it culled 35,700 broiler chickens in the eastern town of Altforst after the H5N2 avian flu strain was detected there.
The NVWA has also imposed a transportation ban on eggs, live birds and other farm products within a 10km radius of the farm, where the virus has been detected, the bureau said, adding that the Dutch agency would test all poultry within a 3km radius.
The ban on imports to the nation covers live poultry, eggs and fertilizer containing poultry manure, it said.
Imports of live poultry and fertilizer would be most strongly affected by the ban, Bureau Deputy Director-General Hsu Jung-pin (徐榮彬) said.
Since 2018, Taiwan has imported 63,306 chickens and 183 other live poultry, and 11,518 tonnes of fertilizer containing poultry manure from the Netherlands, Hsu said, but added that Taiwan does not allow poultry meat imports from the Netherlands.
The bureau quoted data compiled by the World Organization for Animal Health as saying that in addition to the Netherlands, countries such as Russia, Israel, Kazakhstan and Vietnam last month also reported H5N2 infections.
On Wednesday last week, South Korean authorities confirmed H5N8 avian flu infections among wild birds in Cheonan, south of Seoul, the bureau said.
Avian flu viruses are very contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in birds.
