CECC confirms one new imported COVID-19 case

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese man who returned from India, and that 11 crew members on the same flight to Taiwan have been placed in home isolation.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case, which marks Taiwan’s 556th confirmed infection, is a man in his 60s, who in February went to India for work and on Wednesday returned home.

Chuang said that the man on Saturday last week began experiencing breathing difficulties, a cough and a fever, but did not seek medical treatment in India.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang yesterday announces one new imported COVID-19 case at a news conference in Taipei. Photo: CNA

The man reported his symptoms to quarantine officers upon arrival, and was administered a COVID-19 test at the airport and taken to a hospital for treatment, Chuang said, adding that his test results returned positive on Friday.

Chuang said that even though the man had been wearing personal protective equipment during the flight, the CECC placed eight passengers who sat in the same row, or two rows in front or behind him, under home isolation.

As the foreign airline that transported the man to Taiwan did not require its crew members to wear protective gear while on duty, the center also placed 11 of them under home isolation, he said.

Seperately, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, was yesterday asked by reporters about plans for “economic bubbles” with other nations.

Chen had previously said that the idea of simplified protocols for business travelers, similar to those for diplomats and foreign government officials who under certain circumstances do not need to quarantine in Taiwan, might become possible.

Chen said that two factors should be considered: How necessary is the visit to Taiwan, and can the visitor while in the country at all times be separated from the local population?

Chuang said that “economic bubbles” would be considered by the government, but added that the disease prevention action plan for diplomats had consumed a large amount of resources.