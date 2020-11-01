The Forestry Bureau on Thursday unveiled the design for next year’s planner, and wall and desk calendars, themed “Forest of Life” (生命之森), with preorders to open tomorrow.
The bureau’s calendars have received considerable attention over the past few years due to their attractive designs and have consistently sold out, it said.
The bureau said it hopes that the “Forest of Life” theme would allow people to appreciate the relationships among creatures in the nation’s forest ecosystems.
Photo provided by the Forestry Bureau
This year’s designs are conceptually different from previous versions, as each image depicts a story of the symbiotic, parasitic, commensalistic, predatory or reproductive relationships between organisms, the bureau said.
The calendars include interesting facts and scientific insights, the bureau said, expressing the hope that people would pay closer attention to the nation’s woodlands and their biodiversity.
The planner, and the wall and desk calendars could be preordered from noon on Monday to midnight on Friday next week, and would be distributed in from the middle of next month, it said.
There would also be a limited number of calendars in stock at physical stores, but preorders are unlimited, the bureau said, urging people to order ahead of time to avoid missing out.
For the first time, the calendars are to be sold at independent bookstores that are members of the Taiwan Bookseller Cooperative, although some of the stores would not accept preorders, the bureau said, recommending that those interested first contact their local bookstore to inquire about availability.
The calendars would as in the previous years be available through the National Bookstore (國家書店) in Taipei and Wunan Books (五南書店) stores across the nation, it added.
