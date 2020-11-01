A Taiwanese ship owner has been sentenced to eight years and two months in prison for his role in the trafficking of more than 100 Vietnamese and Chinese workers into Taiwan, leading to two drowning deaths.
The Kaohsiung District Court on Friday sentenced Chen Hsin-fu (陳信夫) and 10 others, including three fishing boat captains and seven crew members, for their involvement in human smuggling.
Chen received the heaviest sentence as leader of the operation, with the court finding him guilty of breaching the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法), negligence resulting in death and other charges related to the drowning deaths of two Vietnamese, who died after their rubber dinghy capsized off Taitung County on March 19, 2018.
The other suspects received prison sentences ranging from 18 months to seven years.
The suspects carried out at least five human smuggling operations from January 2017 to March 2018, when they were arrested along with 36 Vietnamese and one Chinese, the ruling said.
Based in Pingtung County’s Donggang Harbor (東港), Chen owned several large ships, which he said operated as fishing vessels.
However, prosecutors said that he was using the ships as part of the human trafficking ring.
The Vietnamese told prosecutors that they paid the suspects US$6,500 per person to reach Taiwan.
They told prosecutors that they paid US$500 to cross the border into China on foot or in trucks, then traveled to China’s Fujian Province, where they paid US$3,000 to cross the Taiwan Strait by hiding in fishing ships.
Once in Taiwan, they paid another US$3,000, prosecutors said.
Chen allegedly headed a smuggling operation in southern Taiwan, making an estimated more than NT$20 million (US$691,443 at the current exchange rate) smuggling more than 130 Vietnamese and an unknown number of Chinese in 2017 and 2018, prosecutors said.
Chen’s ring allegedly colluded with Chinese and Vietnamese human traffickers as part of his operations, they said.
The Chinese arrested in the March 2018 incident told prosecutors that they paid NT$300,000 to the smugglers to reach Taiwan.
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn