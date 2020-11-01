Ship owner sentenced for human trafficking

HIGH PRICE: Vietnamese arrested in 2018 told prosecutors that they paid US$6,500 to cross into China and sail to Taiwan, while a Chinese said that they paid NT$300,000

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





A Taiwanese ship owner has been sentenced to eight years and two months in prison for his role in the trafficking of more than 100 Vietnamese and Chinese workers into Taiwan, leading to two drowning deaths.

The Kaohsiung District Court on Friday sentenced Chen Hsin-fu (陳信夫) and 10 others, including three fishing boat captains and seven crew members, for their involvement in human smuggling.

Chen received the heaviest sentence as leader of the operation, with the court finding him guilty of breaching the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法), negligence resulting in death and other charges related to the drowning deaths of two Vietnamese, who died after their rubber dinghy capsized off Taitung County on March 19, 2018.

The other suspects received prison sentences ranging from 18 months to seven years.

The suspects carried out at least five human smuggling operations from January 2017 to March 2018, when they were arrested along with 36 Vietnamese and one Chinese, the ruling said.

Based in Pingtung County’s Donggang Harbor (東港), Chen owned several large ships, which he said operated as fishing vessels.

However, prosecutors said that he was using the ships as part of the human trafficking ring.

The Vietnamese told prosecutors that they paid the suspects US$6,500 per person to reach Taiwan.

They told prosecutors that they paid US$500 to cross the border into China on foot or in trucks, then traveled to China’s Fujian Province, where they paid US$3,000 to cross the Taiwan Strait by hiding in fishing ships.

Once in Taiwan, they paid another US$3,000, prosecutors said.

Chen allegedly headed a smuggling operation in southern Taiwan, making an estimated more than NT$20 million (US$691,443 at the current exchange rate) smuggling more than 130 Vietnamese and an unknown number of Chinese in 2017 and 2018, prosecutors said.

Chen’s ring allegedly colluded with Chinese and Vietnamese human traffickers as part of his operations, they said.

The Chinese arrested in the March 2018 incident told prosecutors that they paid NT$300,000 to the smugglers to reach Taiwan.