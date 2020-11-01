The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would only take a supporting role at an upcoming rally against US pork containing the leanness-enhancing agent ractopamine, in an effort to present a nonpartisan front to draw broader public support to the issue, a source in the party said yesterday.
Although the animal feed additive is banned for use in pigs in Taiwan, because of concerns over its safety to animals and humans, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that Taiwan would ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing traces of the drug within certain limits, as well as beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.
Critics have argued that the decision fails to prioritize the health of Taiwanese or the interests of local hog farmers, despite government reassurances.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the party wants to have as little political influence on the Nov. 22 rally as possible, leaving civic groups to lead the event.
The decision was made to prevent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from saying that the protest was just another clash of KMT and DPP ideologies, the source said, adding that KMT flags and symbols would not be displayed at the rally.
The party would help mobilize supporters for the event, but KMT officials are to stand aside, letting legislators and city and county councilors address the issues, the source said.
The party has since as early as September conducted polls to determine how many people it could mobilize on the issue, and has received fervent feedback, particularly from Pingtung, Changhua and Yunlin counties — all major pork producing regions — where more than 1,000 people have signed up to attend the protest.
As the rally had been postponed until this month, because Taipei’s Ketagalan Boulevard had been reserved for Double Ten National Day celebrations last month, the KMT is conducting another survey to gauge people’s willingness to attend, the source said.
The party would support civic groups at the rally bringing hog farmers and others concerned about food safety issues, the source added.
Outside its headquarters, the KMT has put a timer counting down to Jan. 1, when the policy is expected to take effect, while local party chapters have put up slogans against the policy alongside an image of KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), the source said.
The party is also reaching out online to find people willing to participate in the rallies, asking them to provide their cellphone numbers so the party can contact them about the rally, the source said.
Additional reporting by CNA
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn