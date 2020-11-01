KMT seeks more support on US pork issue: source

TICK TOCK: The KMT has installed a timer outside its headquarters counting down to Jan. 1, when the policy easing restrictions on US meat imports is to take effect

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would only take a supporting role at an upcoming rally against US pork containing the leanness-enhancing agent ractopamine, in an effort to present a nonpartisan front to draw broader public support to the issue, a source in the party said yesterday.

Although the animal feed additive is banned for use in pigs in Taiwan, because of concerns over its safety to animals and humans, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that Taiwan would ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing traces of the drug within certain limits, as well as beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.

Critics have argued that the decision fails to prioritize the health of Taiwanese or the interests of local hog farmers, despite government reassurances.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the party wants to have as little political influence on the Nov. 22 rally as possible, leaving civic groups to lead the event.

The decision was made to prevent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from saying that the protest was just another clash of KMT and DPP ideologies, the source said, adding that KMT flags and symbols would not be displayed at the rally.

The party would help mobilize supporters for the event, but KMT officials are to stand aside, letting legislators and city and county councilors address the issues, the source said.

The party has since as early as September conducted polls to determine how many people it could mobilize on the issue, and has received fervent feedback, particularly from Pingtung, Changhua and Yunlin counties — all major pork producing regions — where more than 1,000 people have signed up to attend the protest.

As the rally had been postponed until this month, because Taipei’s Ketagalan Boulevard had been reserved for Double Ten National Day celebrations last month, the KMT is conducting another survey to gauge people’s willingness to attend, the source said.

The party would support civic groups at the rally bringing hog farmers and others concerned about food safety issues, the source added.

Outside its headquarters, the KMT has put a timer counting down to Jan. 1, when the policy is expected to take effect, while local party chapters have put up slogans against the policy alongside an image of KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), the source said.

The party is also reaching out online to find people willing to participate in the rallies, asking them to provide their cellphone numbers so the party can contact them about the rally, the source said.

Additional reporting by CNA