Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) yesterday called on the Overseas Community Affairs Council to promote Mandarin learning programs, as the US Department of State is pushing for such learning opportunities “outside of China.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Oct. 17 announced the launch of the Web site language.state.gov, including resources for more than 100 foreign languages, Wang said during a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign and National Defense Committee in Taipei.
In an op-ed published by Newsweek on Oct. 15, Pompeo identified Mandarin as one of the critical languages, citing the policy of US President Donald Trump’s administration to meet the challenges posed by Beijing’s expansive ambitions.
Photo: CNA
“Once opportunities to travel and study abroad resume, we plan to increase the number of Americans studying Mandarin outside of China — as well as the study of other critical languages through the State Department and other US government exchange programs,” he wrote.
The department is to “expand offerings in advanced Mandarin and increase the incentives for diplomats to pursue extra years of study,” he wrote.
Highlighting opportunities “outside of China” and the closure of Confucius Institutes across the US, Wang yesterday said the Web site’s front page features an image of Taipei 101, even though the program targets more than 100 languages and Taiwan is not a formal ally of the US.
The department’s gesture signals the potential for deeper cultural exchanges between Taiwan and the US, in addition to geopolitical and military cooperation, he said.
Asked about the program, council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), who assumed the post in May, said he had not been aware of the Web site, but would contact the American Institute in Taiwan to promote Mandarin learning resources at overseas schools.
The council should also promote Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese), Hakka and Aboriginal languages to be part of the department’s multilingual program, Wang said, urging the council to take account of available resources in a month.
Meanwhile, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) urged Tung to highlight identification with the Republic of China (ROC).
Identification with the ROC is a sentiment shared by overseas compatriots, Chiang said, adding that he regretted Tung in his written report only highlighted expanding “Taiwan’s” influence.
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn