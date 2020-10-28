CAA director urges nation’s airlines to ‘save their breath’

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) Director-General Lin Kuo-shian (林國顯) urged the nation’s international flight carriers to “save their breath” amid the COVID-19 pandemic or they would not survive until 2024, when the global aviation market is expected to return to last year’s level.

Lin made the statement at a Flight Safety Management Summit attended by airline executives at CAA headquarters in Taipei, forecasting grim days ahead as the nation’s borders remain mostly closed amid the pandemic.

The government has provided two relief packages for international carriers. The funds in the second package topped NT$50 billion (US$1.73 billion) in loans or interest subsidies for the rest of this year.

Civil Aeronautics Administration Director-General Lin Kuo-shian speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Oct. 31 last year. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

“We thought that the pandemic would end in July or August, but the coronavirus outbreak remains serious in other countries,” Lin said. “The number of passengers accessing Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is only 3 percent compared with the same period last year.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has forecast that the global aviation market would not return to last year’s level until 2024, Lin said, adding that airlines should “save their breath” or they would not be operating five years from now.

“The most important thing for airlines now is to survive,” China Airlines chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) said. “We would fold without enough cash. Without government subsidies, airlines would not be able to weather this difficult time.”

EVA Airways president Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said that to reassure passengers, it has enhanced cleanliness in passenger cabins and set aside lavatories solely for the use of crew members.

“We hope this new normal would end soon and the situation does not become as bad as the IATA forecast,” Sun said.

Glenn Chai (翟健華), president of Starlux Airlines — which began operations on Jan. 23, soon after China started reporting cases of the novel coronavirus — said that never in his wildest imagination did he think that services would be hampered by a pandemic.

Carriers and airports around the world would have to implement new measures in view of the damage caused by the pandemic, Chai said.

The pandemic would also change demand for flight services, he said.

The number of business travelers might gradually decrease as videoconferencing becomes more prevalent, he said.

However, leisure travelers are sure to return once a COVID-19 vaccine is available, he said.