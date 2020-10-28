Initiatives proposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to have President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) brief lawmakers on her decision to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine were rejected yesterday.
The two proposals were voted down in the legislature after the KMT presented them on Sept. 18.
One was to invite the president to report to the legislature on her administration’s decision on US pork containing ractopamine, and the other was to have Tsai make the process leading up to the decision public and apologize for making it without first discussing it with all parties involved.
Photo: CNA
After Democratic Progressive Party and KMT lawmakers were unable to reach a consensus on the proposals during a month of negotiations, the legislature put them to a vote yesterday morning.
The first proposal to have Tsai brief lawmakers was defeated 55-40.
The second, which asked Tsai to apologize, was rejected 58-38.
The KMT said that the two smaller parties with caucuses — the Taiwan People’s Party and the New Power Party — also backed the proposals, but their combined seats were well short of a majority.
KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that the Constitution stipulates that the Legislative Yuan can ask the president to report to it to explain major national policies.
The DPP’s use of its majority to avoid taking responsibility for its policy was unbecoming of a ruling party, Lin said.
DPP caucus whip Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) said that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) is more than willing to brief lawmakers on the decision, but the KMT continues to boycott his report.
The pork policy, which is to go into effect on Jan. 1, was announced by Tsai on Aug. 28 in an apparent effort to clear the way for a trade deal with the US.
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn