Younger women should pay more attention to possible signs of breast cancer, as more than 30 percent of new cases in Taiwan in 2017 were found in women aged below 50, the Taiwan Breast Cancer Society said on Oct 13.
Younger women who have not entered menopause have increasingly been diagnosed with breast cancer in the past few years, society chairman Tseng Ling-Ming (曾令民) said, citing Taiwan Cancer Registry data.
In 2017, the number of younger women diagnosed with breast cancer was 20 percent higher than in 2013, he said.
Clinical experience and data show that breast cancer in younger women often involves bigger and higher-grade tumors, with 7 percent of younger women diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time found to develop late-stage breast cancer, Tseng said.
Although breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women in Taiwan, many younger women do not know that they are at risk, he said, adding that it is also more difficult for them to notice the indicators, such as lumps, as younger women have denser breasts, meaning more breast tissue than fat tissue.
Clinical studies at Taipei Veterans General Hospital show that if breast cancer patients are younger than 35, they are four to five times more at risk of the cancer spreading to other organs including the brain, Tseng said.
However, breast cancer treatment in Taiwan has seen significant improvement in the past two years, as doctors are deploying more effective treatment methods based on the type, stage and grade of tumors, he said.
A wide range of treatment and prevention for breast cancer is available, including hormone, ovarian suppression and targeted therapies, as well as chemotherapy, immunotherapy and genetic tests, he added.
White-label cellphones manufactured in a Chinese factory are believed to contain Trojan software that enables fraudsters to set up mobile game accounts using the owners’ phone numbers, police said on Saturday, with nearly 100 older people affected so far. After receiving a number of complaints from local branches over the past few months, the National Police Agency launched an investigation into the mobile game points-for-cash scam. The fraudsters would pose as women online to persuade people to buy game point cards at supermarkets and load the points into accounts created with the cellphone users’ phone numbers before requesting cash refunds from the
‘UNAFRAID’: Most Taiwanese do not seem to be aware of the danger of war and might be unprepared, a KMT legislator said of the poll by an affiliated foundation Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese believe that a war between Taiwan and China is “unlikely” or “impossible,” a survey released yesterday by the National Policy Foundation showed. The survey asked participants if they thought there was a possibility of war between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait based on recent developments, said the foundation, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). While 42.5 percent of respondents thought it was “unlikely” and 17.1 percent believed it was “impossible,” 5.1 percent said it was “very likely” and 17.2 percent said it was “fairly possible,” the survey showed. Another 18.2 percent gave
The Taipei District Court yesterday ordered three more suspects in a feces attack on a Taipei restaurant to be held incommunicado over concerns that they might tamper with evidence, flee or renew their alleged attacks. The three suspects — two brothers surnamed Lee (李) and another man identified as Chiang (江) — were arrested on charges of vandalism, public insult, extortion and injury after the court held a detention hearing earlier in the day, court spokesperson Huang Pei-chen (黃珮禎) said. The court in a statement said that the three men said they had no rancor against anyone in the restaurant and that
DISCUSSION: The KMT chairman said that Retrocession Day is an important ROC holiday and its celebration had nothing to do with a struggle within the party The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) hopes to highlight the “important connection” between the Republic of China (ROC) and Taiwan with its celebration of Retrocession Day on Sunday, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday. In response to media queries in Taichung, Chiang said that Retrocession Day is an important ROC holiday, and that its celebration had nothing to do with a struggle within the KMT over its party line. The KMT values ROC holidays, such as Double Ten National Day and Retrocession Day, he said, adding that since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came to power, observation of the holidays has “weakened.” The