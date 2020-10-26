Frequently purchasing collectible items or eating large meals indicates that a person is engaging in “retail therapy,” a psychologist said on Saturday, adding that the trend could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collecting items such as figurines or toys is a way of dealing with stress, especially for those living in urban environments and experiencing stress in the workplace, counseling psychologist Yang Chien-yeh (楊茜燁) said.
Citing one of her clients as an example, Yang said that she recently helped a male office worker who turned to collecting figurines from the Dragon Ball animated TV series to reconnect with his youth and manage work-related stress.
Photo: CNA
Many people find dolls and figurines relatable, she said, adding that they often feel emotionally connected to them.
For example, Iron Man or Batman figurines are seen as symbols of righteousness and fighting evil, while Japanese animated character Gudetama is symbolic of laziness or relaxation, Yang said.
When a person experiences positive emotions, a part of the brain known as the amygdala shows heightened activity, while tactile and other sensory experiences trigger activity in the brain’s hippocampus, she said.
“When a person is engaging with their collection, both the amygdala and hippocampus are stimulated and sensory memories get linked to positive emotions,” she said.
“This also explains why people like taking pictures or buying souvenirs while on vacation and put them in their offices to bring back positive memories,” Yang added.
Eating can also trigger happiness, as it triggers serotonin and dopamine production, she said, adding that in this respect, eating is more effective than exercising.
The pandemic meant that people around the world have been forced to spend more time indoors, which has been stressful for some, and many have searched for distraction, she said.
Online classes, puzzles and indoor exercises could also help alleviate stress, Yang said.
