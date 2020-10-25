The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Friday urged the Hong Kong government to “respond pragmatically” to its call for mutual legal assistance with regards to a murder case in Taiwan more than two years ago involving two Hong Kongers.
The council made the remarks a day after the mother of Amber Poon (潘曉穎), the victim, said that she wanted to mediate between Hong Kong and Taiwan to break the impasse over the surrender of the murder suspect, Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳), to Taiwanese authorities.
The mother had set Friday as the deadline for Chan’s surrender in exchange for her mitigation efforts.
Chan is suspected of killing Poon in February 2018 when they were visiting Taiwan as tourists.
He returned to Hong Kong before Poon’s body was found near a riverside walking path in New Taipei City and has since served a 29-month sentence in Hong Kong for stealing money from Poon’s bank account.
The Hong Kong authorities said that they cannot bring murder charges because the key evidence is in Taiwan.
Chan was released on Oct. 23 last year, but was immediately taken to a secret location by Hong Kong authorities.
Chan has repeatedly expressed his desire to stand trial in Taiwan, but the Taiwan representative office in Hong Kong denied his visa application, as he had planned to turn himself in to the nation’s authorities.
Taiwan and Hong Kong have been blaming each other for the deadlock.
Taiwan wants to reach a mutual legal assistance agreement. Hong Kong refuses to reach such an agreement, citing a lack of legal basis.
Last year, Hong Kong tried to introduce an extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China, Taiwan or Macau, but it triggered massive opposition, as people feared that Hong Kongers might be sent to China without due cause.
Taipei also opposed the bill, which was later withdrawn, saying that it treated Taiwan as a part of China and instead asked for a mutual legal assistance agreement similar to those Hong Kong has signed with more than 30 countries around the world.
In a written statement on Friday, the council said that a district prosecutors’ office in charge of the case has received Chan’s plea to turn himself in through his lawyer.
It urged the Hong Kong government to “respond pragmatically” to Taiwan’s call for mutual legal assistance to settle the case, adding that both governments should first clarify their jurisdictions.
Hong Kong’s Security Bureau reiterated that a mutual agreement is not a prerequisite for a suspect to surrender himself to authorities, Hong Kong media reported.
The bureau said that Hong Kong cannot engage in mutual legal assistance with Taiwan as an agreement can only be made with “foreign governments.”
