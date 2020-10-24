Democratic Progressive Party New Taipei City councilors Lee Chien-ping (李倩萍) and Chung Hung-jen (鍾宏仁) during a city council meeting on Tuesday said that many of the murals that can be found throughout the city have lost their purpose and should be re-examined.
The murals — which are often commissioned by borough wardens — sometimes add a special charm to the area, but as they have stopped being thematic, some residents have complained that the pictures seem out of place, the councilors said.
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) echoed the sentiment, saying that murals must have a purpose and should highlight the surrounding communities’ characteristics.
Photo provided by New Taipei City Councilor Chung Hung-jen
The city government would re-examine its policy on the murals, he said.
Chung — who said he had an assistant take photographs of the city’s nicer murals — said that some of the works added special charm to the city, but cited residents as saying that the murals in their area were “arbitrary paintings of cartoon figures.”
“Of course, wardens can do it their way, but when the city is issuing contracts and supplying materials, it should also have some checks and balances in place,” he said.
The city should give some input about where a mural is to be placed and what it should depict, he said.
“Whether something looks nice is subjective, but whether it is appropriate should be discussed,” Lee said.
When murals were first being painted in the city, they were intended to reflect the history of the surrounding communities, she said.
However, many murals look random and arbitrary, despite the city putting aside a large annual budget for the purpose, she said.
Lee suggested that under the city’s supervision the murals could be painted by art school students, or used as a space for the communities’ children to express themselves.
FEW REMAIN: Conservationists tried to stop the demolition, but to no avail, and the owner cannot be fined, as the structure was not listed as a historical building One of the few remaining Japanese colonial-era granaries in Taiwan was dismantled by its owner on Friday, prompting outrage from conservationists. The granary, which was at No. 16, Lane 11, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1 in Taipei, belonged to Taiwan Takushoku Corp during the colonial era, conservationist Chang Wan-lin (張琬琳) said, adding that she and others had been collecting information to reapply to have the building protected as a historical structure. During the colonial era, the granary served the area from Monga (艋舺) to what is now Songshan District (松山) in the north, she said. “Back then the eastern part
SEEING THE POSITIVE: A majority of respondents in Taiwan said that they favored Trump because they think Taiwan-US ties would improve with him Among eight Asia-Pacific countries and regions, only Taiwan prefers US President Donald Trump over his challenger, former US vice president Joe Biden, in the upcoming US presidential election, a survey released on Thursday showed. According to the poll published by UK-based market research firm YouGov, 42 percent of Taiwanese favor Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while 30 percent back Biden and 28 percent have no opinion. In contrast, respondents in Malaysia favor Biden over Trump 62 percent to 9 percent, and in Singapore by 66 percent to 12 percent, the survey showed. Biden also led Trump in Australia (60 percent to 21
TROUBLEMAKER: The missiles, capable of striking up to 2,000km away, would likely be used to deter other nations from coming to Taiwan’s aid, a legislator said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly deployed advanced hypersonic missiles along China’s southeast coast, which Taiwan’s missile defense system might have difficulty intercepting, an analyst said yesterday. Citing an unnamed military source, the South China Morning Post said that the missile bases on the coasts of China’s Fujian and Zhejiang provinces have been upgraded and are stocked with DF-17 missiles, equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles. “The DF-17 hypersonic missile will gradually replace the old DF-11s and DF-15s that were deployed in the southeast region for decades,” said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. “The
AIR CONTROL INCIDENT: The Hong Kong side said it ‘cannot accept this aircraft,’ ordering it to ascend to an unsafe altitude and forcing it to return to Kaohsiung The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) on Friday disclosed a full transcript of the communications between Taiwanese and Hong Kong air traffic controllers, rebutting the latter’s claim that a Taiwanese plane had voluntarily abandoned its flight path. Hong Kong denied permission for the plane to proceed to the disputed Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), which are claimed by both Taiwan and China, the CAA said. The incident happened on Thursday when a civil aircraft chartered by the military was advised by Hong Kong air traffic controllers to not enter the airspace over a group of islands in the South China Sea