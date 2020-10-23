Pompeo wishes Taiwanese well

Staff writer, with CNA





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday wished a Taiwanese official in Fiji a safe recovery from injuries he sustained during an altercation with Chinese diplomats on Oct. 8.

“We wish our Taiwanese friend a healthy, safe recovery. This isn’t, unfortunately, the first time we’ve heard allegations of Chinese diplomats behaving inappropriately,” Pompeo told a news briefing.

Describing the incident, which took place at an event celebrating Double Ten National Day in Suva, Pompeo said that “Chinese diplomats appeared uninvited at an event organized by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji.”

“They started taking pictures of guests, were asked to stop and then got into a fight, a brawl, resulting in one of the Taipei Trade Office staffers suffering a head injury,” he said.

Pompeo’s account is consistent with what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

However, China’s embassy in Fiji has alleged that it was the Taiwanese staffer who injured a Chinese diplomat.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Tuesday said that the Taiwanese sustained a minor concussion after being pushed by Chinese diplomats and required hospital care.

Evidence related to the incident has been submitted to the Fijian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the police, while the Taiwanese ministry has prepared other documents for further action if needed, Ou said.