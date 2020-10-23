Advocacy group Cyber Angel’s Pick (CAP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) yesterday called for greater awareness of Internet safety among students at a news conference to release a survey on data privacy and Internet usage trends among students in elementary, junior-high and high schools, and universities across the nation.
The survey among students who live stream in their free time found that 63.5 percent of respondents said that “any information on the Internet can be copied and used at will without indicating the source.”
It also showed that 75.1 percent of the students said that “the Internet is very important to my life.”
Photo: CNA
In the survey, 81.2 percent of livestreamers said that “it is wrong to spread false rumors on the Internet.”
“I do not like chatting with people on the Internet who I do not know in person,” 67.3 percent of respondents said, while 54.8 percent said that they had “Internet friends” who they have never met or whose identities they do not know.
A total of 77.6 percent of respondents said that they “pay special attention” to what is said in chat rooms, but about 65 percent of respondents said they are “deliberate” in revealing information about themselves online.
A total of 77.2 percent of respondents said that they use the Internet every day, it showed.
Internet users and live streamers across all age groups should be aware of the risks, Chu told reporters in Taipei.
Live streaming is part of many people’s lives, he said, adding that it is not only a platform for social networking and communication, but is also seen as a career option.
Many students are “heavy Internet users,” he said, urging schools to include information on the risks of Internet use and livestreaming.
The results of the survey suggest that students who host livestreams might lack knowledge and skills in areas such time management, intellectual property rights and safety awareness, the group said.
As technology continues to improve, usage of social media and livestreams among children has become widespread, it said, adding that issues such as social media addiction, misuse of private information, inappropriate content and cyberbullying have also increased.
The group said it urges parents to pay more attention to their children’s social interactions on the Internet and teach them how to protect themselves.
The survey results were based on the responses of 547 students ranging from grade three in elementary school through the senior year of college, the group said.
It was conducted from September last year to January, and had a confidence level of 95 percent, the group added.
