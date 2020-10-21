The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three cases of COVID-19, involving travelers from the Philippines, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 543.
Two of the travelers are Filipinos who on Oct. 5 took the same flight to Taiwan, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said.
Case No. 541 is a woman and case No. 542 is a man, both in their 20s, who were taken to a centralized quarantine center after arriving in Taiwan, and had shown no symptoms as of yesterday, said Lo, who is also the CECC’s medical response division deputy chief.
However, the two were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday before the end of their quarantine, with the results returning positive yesterday, he said.
Case No. 543 is a Taiwanese man in his 50s who works permanently in the Philippines and last departed Taiwan in January.
The man had a mild fever, muscle pain, coughing and difficulty breathing on Oct. 5 and was diagnosed with pneumonia in the Philippines on Thursday last week, but was not hospitalized, Lo said.
The man was prescribed medication and had a COVID-19 test, but left the Philippines on Sunday before his results returned.
He reported his respiratory problems to quarantine officers upon arrival in Taiwan and was admitted to a hospital.
His COVID-19 tests in the Philippines and Taiwan, which came out on Monday and yesterday respectively, were both positive, Lo said.
