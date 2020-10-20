Menopausal women should exercise regularly and eat foods high in estrogen, such as soybeans and burdock, to help regulate their symptoms, a doctor said on Saturday.
Taiwanese women enter menopause at about age 51 on average, with symptoms often beginning a few years before, Taiwan Association of Menopause director-general Lee Chyi-long (李奇龍) said.
Based on population data from the Ministry of the Interior, about 1.82 million women in Taiwan are either menopausal or perimenopausal, said Lee, who is also head of Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Hormone levels fall during this time, often causing hot flashes, heart palpitations, insomnia, mood changes and other symptoms, and putting women at higher risk of a number of health conditions, such as osteoporosis, he said.
Some women experience early menopause, either naturally or as a result of a medical treatment that has affected the ovaries, Lee said, adding that women with light or irregular periods can visit a doctor for an anti-Mullerian hormone test.
Significantly lower than average hormone levels could indicate early menopause, and if early enough to be considered premature, it could raise the risk of osteoporosis even higher, he said.
Women who fit these criteria should visit a doctor to determine if hormone therapy or other treatment is appropriate, he said.
Lee said that he has received many questions about hormone therapy, as it is rumored to increase the chance of developing gynecological diseases.
However, as with any prescription, a doctor would first evaluate a person’s family history of breast cancer, stroke and other factors before prescribing any treatment, he said.
Hormone therapy, if taken early and for a short time, can help mitigate menopausal symptoms, he said, adding that it does not have any other effects.
Regardless, the best method to regulate symptoms is through diet and exercise, Lee added.
In addition to taking supplements designed especially for menopausal women, Lee also recommended eating foods high in estrogen, such as beans, burdock and mountain yam.
As every woman’s experience varies, anyone with questions can contact the Health Promotion Administration’s menopause hotline at 0800-00-5107 Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm for a personalized and private consultation, he added.
