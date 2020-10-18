Aborigines across Taiwan are striving to preserve and pass on their cultural heritage, although perhaps with greater anonymity than award-winning singer Abao.
“Through this album, I hope you can understand the life of a minority,” Abao said as she accepted the Album of the Year award at this year’s Golden Melody Awards for her Paiwan-language album Kinakaian, or “Mother Tongue.”
Preserving the history and culture of his community through books, Salizan Takisvilainan said he hopes to foster a better understanding of his people as he lives by the adage of Bunun writer Topas Tamapima: “Use a pen instead of a hunting rifle, and tell your own story.”
Born in Hualien County, Salizan was the youngest of eight children and an avid reader. He began writing in junior-high school and majored in Chinese at university before getting a graduate degree in Indigenous Affairs and Development.
That sparked his interest in his own language and history, he said, leading him to return to his hometown six years ago to record the stories of people in the Bunun community.
His first book was an oral history of the Kasibanan Incident in 1915, when Taiwan was under Japanese colonial rule and a group of Bunun attacked some Japanese police officers for confiscating their rifles and torturing tribal leaders.
Salizan said that he spent months compiling and writing the book, and eventually published 500 copies, 100 of which he gave to others in the community, he said.
Since then, he has written a collection of poetry, written in Chinese and Bunun, and a collection of stories about Aborigines working as mountain guides.
Salizan admits to having doubts about the value of his work, but said that second-guessing has not been as much of a temptation since young people in his community began showing curiosity about his books.
He said that he reminds himself to take some time for himself and to reflect.
“I don’t want to burden myself with a huge amount of responsibility,” he said. “I just want to record the stories of my community.”
Yen Yu-ying (嚴玉英), who at the age of 62 took up weaving banana fibers into traditional handicrafts, said that as an 82-year-old, she is living proof that it is never too late to become an artisan.
A member of the Kavalan community in Hualien, Yen said that she remembers when she was young her mother weaving bags out of banana tree fibers.
The bags were durable, but their surfaces felt prickly, Yen said, adding that her mother told her: “Banana fiber weaving is exhausting and no one wants to use the products, so don’t learn it.”
Only after seeing a photograph decades later of a piece of clothing made from banana fiber did Yen finally decide to learn the skill, which is unique to the Kavalan community in Taiwan.
“Every stage of the process is difficult,” Yen said.
Making the fiber is exhausting and time consuming, and the weaving itself is a test of skill, because the fiber breaks easily, she added.
Yen is the only certified expert of banana fiber weaving who still practices the craft — the other experts have passed away or fallen ill.
However, the traditional Kavalan craft is not in immediate danger, as 11 new weavers in Yen’s community are working toward becoming certified.
Yen also aims to transmit her skills to an even younger generation by teaching classes at elementary schools in Hualien and in Yilan County.
“As long as someone is willing to learn, even if there is only one person, I will teach them,” she said.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day. Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported. The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit. “Hats off
UNITED IN EXCLUSION: Somaliland and Taiwan share a ‘historic and strategic affinity,’ as they have both overcome ‘unfortunate’ isolation Taiwan and Somaliland stand to benefit from bilateral cooperation, given their strategic locations and shared values, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The appointment of Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, and the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in the country marked “a new era of bilateral relations,” Tsai said in a meeting with Mohamoud at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Tsai said she is confident that through close cooperation, the nations could “better leverage each other’s strengths and diversify our development.” Somaliland is strategically located “in the horn of Africa,” while Taiwan occupies “a geographically important and strategic position”