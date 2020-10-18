Feeding fish has become a finable offense at the Fushan Fisheries Resources Conservation Area (富山漁業資源保育區) in Taitung County’s Beinan Township (卑南), a conservationist said on Monday.
Feeding fish was a big attraction for area visitors, but a ban was last month introduced and from January next year, offenders would face a fine of NT$2,000 to NT$10,000, conservationist Chen Chih-ho (陳志和) said.
Twenty years ago, locals developed the tourist spot — which is home to abundant coral, a refuge for the fish — where visitors could walk among the fish and feed them bread crumbs.
Photo: Chen Hisien-yi, Taipei Times
Concern over the effects of feeding the fish bread led the conservation area to begin selling a seaweed-based snack for the fish, but conservationists found that the new food caused a spike in the fish population — producing an imbalance in the ecosystem — and the practice was dropped.
However, some visitors brought fish food purchased elsewhere and continued to feed them.
“As early as two years ago, we began telling visitors that feeding the fish was prohibited, but we only encouraged people to comply — the rule was not strictly enforced,” Chen said.
Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times
In August, the conservation area management decided that it needed to monitor visitors, enforce the ban and fine offenders, he said.
“The fines are heavy — to avoid fining people next year, we started announcing the new regulation in September,” he said.
As many nearby stores sell fish food, the conservation area has advised them to sell food that the visitors can eat, so their revenue is not affected, he said.
“There is a diversity of marine life along the coast, including shrimp, crabs and other creatures, and we want to protect that,” Chen said. “We want to keep a balance in the ecosystem.”
In Taitung’s Daren Township (達仁), Anshuo Village (安朔), officials have warned people that they could face heavy fines if they litter.
A village waterfall has become a tourist hot spot after news of it spread online, but villagers were left frustrated after visitors left piles of garbage during the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend.
Aside from being disrespectful, the waste affects the ecosystem of the area surrounding the waterfall, a village official said, adding that villagers would begin patrolling the conservation area.
Additional reporting by Chen Hsien-yi
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day. Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported. The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit. “Hats off
UNITED IN EXCLUSION: Somaliland and Taiwan share a ‘historic and strategic affinity,’ as they have both overcome ‘unfortunate’ isolation Taiwan and Somaliland stand to benefit from bilateral cooperation, given their strategic locations and shared values, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The appointment of Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, and the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in the country marked “a new era of bilateral relations,” Tsai said in a meeting with Mohamoud at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Tsai said she is confident that through close cooperation, the nations could “better leverage each other’s strengths and diversify our development.” Somaliland is strategically located “in the horn of Africa,” while Taiwan occupies “a geographically important and strategic position”