Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) has instructed the legislature’s Department of General Affairs to establish a committee on the relocation of the legislative branch, Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Lin Jih-jia (林志嘉) said on Thursday.
Lin quoted You as saying that the legislature should not meet new ideas with inaction, referring to independent Legislator Freddy Lim’s (林昶佐) proposal to relocate the branch to the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, while others suggested Taichung’s Wurih District (烏日) or Chenggong Ling (成功嶺) military training base.
Lin made the comment in response to a question by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lee Kuei-min (李貴敏) during a Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee meeting, which was to review the legislature’s fiscal budget for next year.
The Legislative Yuan has since 1960 been housed in a former dormitory of what was the Taipei Second Girls’ Senior High School during the nation’s Japanese colonial period.
The building is leased to the legislature by the Taipei City Government and many of its adjunct buildings are of historical significance, posing a problem for potential expansions.
Many proposals have been brought forward over the past decades, but concrete steps have not been taken.
Lin said that while it was only a first step, he hopes that the committee would produce a viable relocation plan.
Asked by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) about his personal opinion on the issue, Lin said he believes that relocating the legislature would underscore its importance.
Lin said he hopes that the relocation could be completed by the end of this legislative term or that at least the legislature could come to a decision on the matter.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day. Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported. The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit. “Hats off
UNITED IN EXCLUSION: Somaliland and Taiwan share a ‘historic and strategic affinity,’ as they have both overcome ‘unfortunate’ isolation Taiwan and Somaliland stand to benefit from bilateral cooperation, given their strategic locations and shared values, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The appointment of Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, and the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in the country marked “a new era of bilateral relations,” Tsai said in a meeting with Mohamoud at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Tsai said she is confident that through close cooperation, the nations could “better leverage each other’s strengths and diversify our development.” Somaliland is strategically located “in the horn of Africa,” while Taiwan occupies “a geographically important and strategic position”