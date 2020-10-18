The controversy over lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine is not only a food safety issue, but also a communication and management problem, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.
Ko, who is chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), was addressing a party forum in Taipei.
Ko said he recently saw a video clip on the Internet of a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmaker asking Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to apologize for his past opposition to imports of US pork and beef, seeing that he had now reversed course.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Ko cited Su as asking the lawmaker if he would also apologize, as the KMT had supported such a policy in 2012.
The KMT and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should both apologize to the Taiwanese public for reversing course, Ko said, adding that it was “ridiculous” to see politicians inventing phrases to explain their behavior, for example explaining their inconsistency by claiming that there were “different background settings at different times.”
The biggest problems with the policies of allowing such imports is communication and management, he said.
The DPP government announced the policy through administrative order without proposing it at the Legislative Yuan, Ko said, adding that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) did not even attend the TPP’s public hearing on the policy.
Ko said that clear information on the origin of pork products was important, but the proposed labels would not be sufficient as they would not actually contain information on whether there is ractopamine in the products.
Policymaking relies on “public opinion, and professional evaluation and values,” Ko said, adding that “long-term benefits should not be sacrificed for short-term gains, the benefits of a majority should not be sacrificed for a few people and the nation’s benefits should not be sacrificed because of political calculation.”
Ko said he has been criticized for not having a “central philosophy,” adding that the TPP stands for “creating a coprospering society,” and he strives “for people to live a better life.”
“It is strange that people who do not have a philosophy accuse us of not having a philosophy,” Ko said, adding that his philosophy as a surgeon was to save his patients and allow them a better life.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day. Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported. The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit. “Hats off
UNITED IN EXCLUSION: Somaliland and Taiwan share a ‘historic and strategic affinity,’ as they have both overcome ‘unfortunate’ isolation Taiwan and Somaliland stand to benefit from bilateral cooperation, given their strategic locations and shared values, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The appointment of Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, and the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in the country marked “a new era of bilateral relations,” Tsai said in a meeting with Mohamoud at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Tsai said she is confident that through close cooperation, the nations could “better leverage each other’s strengths and diversify our development.” Somaliland is strategically located “in the horn of Africa,” while Taiwan occupies “a geographically important and strategic position”