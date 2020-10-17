The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday reiterated its stance that Taiwan and Hong Kong must first clarify jurisdiction issues before Taiwanese authorities accept a Hong Kong murder suspect who has said that he wants to turn himself in.
MAC spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said that related issues must be settled to allow the two sides to exercise their respective powers.
Only after key issues are adequately handled can the two sides begin to discuss whether Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳) — who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Taiwan in 2018 — should be allowed to enter Taiwan and stand trial here, Chiu said.
The government’s aim is to give the suspect a fair trial and uphold justice for the family of Poon Hiu-wing (潘曉穎) — who was pregnant when she was killed — as soon as possible, he said.
Hong Kong authorities should agree to a judicial assistance accord with Taiwan as the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office, which is in charge of the Chan case, has requested, Chiu said.
Taipei has insisted that the two sides sign an accord, even if Hong Kong authorities would allow him to turn himself in to Taiwanese authorities without one, as the nation would not accept an implication that it is a Chinese province.
The Hong Kong government has said that it has no reason to hold Chan, as he has served a sentence for a separate crime and Taiwan has the evidence to bring to a murder trial.
It does not want to sign an extradition agreement, even though it has such accords with other nations, because it supports the view that Taiwan, like Hong Kong and Macau, is a part of “one China.”
It is unclear whether the Hong Kong government would sign a judicial assistance agreement with Taiwan.
A source in Hong Kong on Thursday said that Reverend Peter Koon (管浩鳴) of the Hong Kong Anglican Church, who has been aiding Chan as he seeks to turn himself in to Taiwanese authorities, accompanied the suspect to apply for an entry visa at the Taiwan-Hong Kong Services and Exchanges Office in the territory on Wednesday.
The application was rejected for undisclosed reasons, the source said.
Poon’s body was found in a field near Zhuwei MRT Station in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) on March 14, 2018, after the two arrived from Hong Kong on Feb. 8 for a holiday and to spend Valentine’s Day together.
Chan in February that year had returned to Hong Kong after the alleged killing.
He was released in October last year after a money laundering conviction for stealing Poon’s belongings.
Chan’s case was why the Hong Kong government last year sought to pass an extradition bill that triggered massive protests against what was seen as increasing encroachment on Hong Kong’s autonomy by Beijing.
The bill was withdrawn last year.
Poon’s mother on Thursday urged Taiwanese authorities to simplify procedures and put aside differences with Hong Kong so Chan can turn himself in.
Taipei-based Lee and Li, a legal firm, on Wednesday said that one of its attorneys had accepted a request to represent Chan’s interests in court.
