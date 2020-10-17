Air force monitors Chinese airplane in air defense zone

Staff writer, with CNA





A Chinese military aircraft on Thursday entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, the 18th such incursion since the middle of last month, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The air force deployed aircraft patrols and air defense missile systems to monitor the activity, the ministry said.

“A PLA Y-8 ASW aircraft entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on the night of Oct. 15,” the ministry wrote on Twitter yesterday.

It was the 18th incursion by the Chinese military into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone since Sept. 16, a day before the ministry began regularly publishing Chinese military movements on its Web site.

This month, Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Oct. 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, Sunday and Thursday, ministry data showed.

A Chinese KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft that entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone on Oct. 7, and Chinese Y-8 and Y-9 aircraft made incursions on Oct. 9, the data showed.

China has increased the frequency of its military activities around Taiwan in the past few months amid closer ties between Taipei and Washington.