CECC reports four imported COVID cases

CONTACT TRACING: The four are Indonesian students aged 10 to 30 who arrived in Taiwan on Sept. 30. The CECC has identified 220 people who had contact with the four

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 535.

The four are Indonesian students — two males and two females aged 10 to 30 — who arrived in Taiwan on Sept. 30 to attend school, the center said, adding that they had shown no symptoms of the disease.

They were sent to four quarantine hotels upon arrival and were tested on Thursday after their mandatory 14-day quarantine was completed, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said at the news briefing in Taipei.

Foreign students are required to undergo testing when they complete their quarantine, he said.

The initial results came back positive yesterday, he said, adding that tests for antibodies are still under way.

A total of 220 people, including those who shared the same flights and other transportation with the students, have been identified through contact tracing, he added.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 535 cases of COVID-19, with 443 classified as imported.

Of the total, 491 have recovered, seven have died and 37 are in the hospital, CECC data showed.

The last time Taiwan recorded a domestic infection was on April 12.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 4,127 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number in the country to 344,749, including 12,156 deaths.