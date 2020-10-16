Legislators protest against proposal to ban pit bulls

By Peng Wan-hsin and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Pit bulls are not aggressive, a group of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers said yesterday, after the Council of Agriculture (COA) gave notice of an announcement that could lead to the banning of the breed in Taiwan.

“Although pit bulls might look ugly, they have a very mild disposition,” DPP Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) told a news conference in Taipei.

DPP Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) agreed, adding that they are tame and can be very clingy.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu, second left, and other dog lovers attend a news conference in Taipei yesterday to urge the government not to ban pit bulls. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

The lawmakers said they hoped to remove the stigma surrounding pit bulls after the council on Sept. 21 said that it is considering banning ownership, breeding and trading of pit bulls, following reports that an unleashed pit bull fatally attacked a poodle at Taipei Expo Park.

An announcement previewing the policy, which would ban the import, export, ownership and breeding of pit bulls, could come as soon as late this month, Department of Animal Industry Deputy Director Chiang Wen-chuan (江文全) said at the time.

Statistics from the council’s national pet registry showed that about 1,000 pit bulls are kept as pets in Taiwan.

DPP Legislator Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國) said that pit bulls are certified as companion dogs by the Michigan-based United Kennel Club, which is the world’s largest all-breed performance-dog registry, according to its Web site.

It is how owners treat and raise their pets that determine their behavior, DPP Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵) said.

The council should focus on enhancing pet owners’ knowledge and skills in raising certain types of dogs, instead of simply banning them, Lin said .

COA Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said the council would re-evaluate the matter and follow international practices in handling the issue.

Additional reporting by CNA