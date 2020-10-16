CECC reports one new imported case of COVID-19

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one new imported case of COVID-19, a Filipino worker who arrived on Sept. 17.

The man, who is in his 30s, is the nation’s 531st case, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

As of the time of the news conference, the man had shown no symptoms, said Chuang, who is also the CECC spokesman.

The man had provided a negative COVID-19 test report issued within three days before boarding his flight from the Philippines, he said.

He also tested negative on arrival and on Oct. 1 before the end of his quarantine period, and the following day, he took a vehicle to a hotel to undergo self-health management, Chuang said.

On Monday, his agent arranged for him to be tested for COVID-19 at a hospital, and the result was a “weak positive,” Chuang said.

The man was admitted to a hospital the same day and put in isolation, tested again on Tuesday and confirmed to have COVID-19 yesterday, he said.

He did not leave the hotel while undergoing self-health management except to be tested at the hospital, the CECC said.

Health authorities have identified 10 people who had contact with the man, including nine passengers who shared the vehicle to the hotel, and the driver, it said.

The nine have been placed in isolation, while the driver has been asked to observe self-health management, it said.

Among the nation’s confirmed cases, seven have died and 33 remained hospitalized as of yesterday, CECC data showed.

In related news, Chuang yesterday said that 4.4 million doses of flu vaccines — or about 74 percent of the total available — under a government-funded program for target groups were to be distributed to various administering locations by yesterday.

The CDC has approached four local manufacturers about purchasing additional vaccines, he said.

While the agency would try its best to secure additional vaccines, the level of difficulty would be “very high,” he said, citing increased international demand.