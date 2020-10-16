A cardiologist yesterday urged people with a family history of aortic dissection to be extra vigilant as research has confirmed a strong hereditary link, with a person’s risk increasing 6.82 times if a first-degree relative experienced the condition.
About five to 10 people per 100,000 in Taiwan are diagnosed each year with aortic dissection, or nearly 2,000 people, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital cardiologist Chen Shao-wei (陳紹緯) said.
Fifty percent of the cases lead to sudden death, Chen added.
In a three-year study, a research team at the hospital used the National Health Insurance Research Database to analyze 23,868 patients with aortic dissection and Taiwan’s 4.56 million families, Chen said.
The results showed that genetic factors contributed to more than half of the cases, he said.
The aorta — which has three layers: the intima, media and adventitia — is responsible for transporting blood from the heart to major blood vessels throughout the body, he said.
Aortic dissection is when the wall of the aorta in the intima layer splits, Chen said, adding that the splitting allows blood to also pass into the media and adventitia layers, dividing the aorta into two parts, known as the true and false lumens.
If the wall ruptures and blood passes through the false lumen, aortic hemorrhage and dissection occur, he said, adding that the condition is a common cause of sudden death.
Type A dissection requires urgent surgery or there is an 80 to 90 percent chance of dying within a year, he said.
The mortality rate is about 1 percent per hour during the first 24 hours, or initial stage, of the condition, he added.
Type B dissection can generally be managed through medication, as long as there are no complications, he said.
Even with complications, patients with a type B dissection can be treated using a new method where a stent is inserted through a peripheral blood vessel, he said.
A small wire tube keeps the aorta open and stops blood from passing through the dissected wall, he added.
People with family members who had the condition should consult with a doctor and undergo imaging checks, in addition to strictly monitoring their blood pressure and quitting unhealthy habits, such as smoking, Chen added.
Both types of aortic dissection, even when treated, could over time result in the person having an aortic aneurysm, so people who have had an aortic dissection and been treated still need to continually monitor their health, he said.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also