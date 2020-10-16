China unfit for rights role at the UN, ministry says

China is not eligible to play a leadership role in human rights issues, given its notorious record of abusing human rights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday after China on Tuesday was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

China would have a seat at the 47-member council from next year to 2023, along with Nepal, Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Today is a black day for human rights” as UN’s newest world judges on human rights include Pakistan, which persecutes Christians, Hindus, Ahmadis; China, which herded 1 million Uighurs into camps; Russia, which poisons dissidents; and Cuba, which is a police state, UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday in a post that included a video of the announcement of the voting results.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday expressed regret over China’s election.

Human rights abuses by the Chinese government have drawn wide criticism, Ou said at a routine news conference.

Since last month, seven UN special rapporteurs have published letters on the Web site of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights expressing concern about the Chinese government’s abuse of human rights in enforcing its National Security Law in Hong Kong, she said.

A total of 321 international human rights groups have written to high-ranking UN officials urging them to establish a human rights watchdog to monitor China regarding human rights issues, she said.

Representatives of 39 countries at the UN General Assembly have called on China to improve human rights protection in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, Ou said.

“These facts fully testify that China is not eligible to play a leader’s role in human rights issues,” she said.

The UNHRC needs to remember that it was established to improve human rights protections across the globe, resolve human rights abuses and foster discussions over human rights problems that need attention, she said.

The ministry hopes that all UNHRC members would fulfill their responsibility, starting with protecting human rights and freedoms, she said.

The world should not allow China to further damage the universal value of human rights through its influence at the UNHRC, she said.