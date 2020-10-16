China is not eligible to play a leadership role in human rights issues, given its notorious record of abusing human rights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday after China on Tuesday was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
China would have a seat at the 47-member council from next year to 2023, along with Nepal, Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the Asia-Pacific region.
“Today is a black day for human rights” as UN’s newest world judges on human rights include Pakistan, which persecutes Christians, Hindus, Ahmadis; China, which herded 1 million Uighurs into camps; Russia, which poisons dissidents; and Cuba, which is a police state, UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday in a post that included a video of the announcement of the voting results.
Photo: AFP
“The inmates are running the asylum,” Neuer wrote.
Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday expressed regret over China’s election.
Human rights abuses by the Chinese government have drawn wide criticism, Ou said at a routine news conference.
Since last month, seven UN special rapporteurs have published letters on the Web site of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights expressing concern about the Chinese government’s abuse of human rights in enforcing its National Security Law in Hong Kong, she said.
A total of 321 international human rights groups have written to high-ranking UN officials urging them to establish a human rights watchdog to monitor China regarding human rights issues, she said.
Representatives of 39 countries at the UN General Assembly have called on China to improve human rights protection in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, Ou said.
“These facts fully testify that China is not eligible to play a leader’s role in human rights issues,” she said.
The UNHRC needs to remember that it was established to improve human rights protections across the globe, resolve human rights abuses and foster discussions over human rights problems that need attention, she said.
The ministry hopes that all UNHRC members would fulfill their responsibility, starting with protecting human rights and freedoms, she said.
The world should not allow China to further damage the universal value of human rights through its influence at the UNHRC, she said.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also