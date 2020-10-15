The Ministry of Education yesterday opened an exhibition in Taipei showcasing the works of art and design students who have studied abroad under one of its scholarship programs.
The exhibition features the works of 28 students who were last year selected to study in numerous countries, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Japan, the Netherlands, the UK and the US, the ministry said.
The exhibition is divided into sections: digital media, visual communication design, product design, and architecture and landscape design, it said.
One of the students exhibiting in the digital media category is Chen Liang-yu (陳亮宇), whose Cigarette After Fight, created while Chen was attending Canada’s Sheridan College, won a New York Movie Award for best animated film, it said.
Cigarette After Fight was also selected for screening at four film festivals, the ministry said.
Amber Lin (林萱), a student at New York’s Pratt Institute who received an opportunity to intern at Interior Design magazine after receiving more than 100 rejection letters in an industry devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the students highlighted in the visual communication design category, it said.
Another scholarship recipient is Huang Wei-hua (黃薇樺), whose project Zebra Glass, created with classmates at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan, was selected Overall Winner at this year’s Biodesign Challenge, the ministry said.
Huang’s work is exhibited in the product design section, it said.
One of the students featured in the architecture and landscape design category is Ho Chun-yi (何俊毅), who was enrolled in the master’s program at the Syracuse University School of Architecture, the ministry said.
Ho’s work has gone beyond the traditional scope of architectural design to focus on issues regarding the sustainability of the built environment, it added.
A total of 313 students have benefited from the ministry’s Scholarship Program for Overseas Study in Arts and Design since its launch it 2005, the ministry said, adding that each student in the program receives a subsidy of about NT$1.5 million (US$51,810).
Many past scholarship recipients have gone on to work in design-related industries, with some working for companies such as MoonShine Animation, Quanta Computer, Asus, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Polygon Pictures, Illumination Mac Guff and Siegel + Gale, it added.
The exhibition is being held at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914) and runs through Sunday.
