The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) is to ask for more money to cover the cost of more inspection personnel and to expand its capacity to test US beef and pork products, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told lawmakers from five committees yesterday.
The committees held a joint meeting to review some policies seen as controversial, including lifting the ban on pork containing traces of ractopamine and US beef from cattle 30 months old or older, which are set to take effect on Jan. 1 next year.
In the written report to the committees, the Executive Yuan’s Food Safety Office said that lifting the bans on the products was aimed at “removing the obstacles that have obstructed bilateral trade between Taiwan and the US.”
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) said that as the new import policy is to take effect at the beginning of next year, there should be more inspection personnel to guarantee food safety.
However, the ministry’s budget allocation for such inspections is about NT$10 million (US$345,399) less than a year earlier, raising the risk of insufficient testing capacity, which could be an issue, she said.
Taiwan imports about 10,000 tonnes of US pork annually, compared with the more than 800,000 tonnes of pork produced locally, so it should be easier to manage pork imported from the US, she said.
Kao asked Chen if there was a system in place to track where imported pork is sold.
Chen said that there are more than 800 companies that import US pork products at present, and that after the import ban on pork containing ractopamine is lifted, the ministry plans to conduct lot-by-lot inspections on the first five batches imported by each company.
About 100 more inspection personnel would be needed, so the ministry plans to submit a plan to expand its inspection and examination capacity to the Executive Yuan within two weeks, and would propose an additional budget of up to NT$100 million to cover the cost, he said.
