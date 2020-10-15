A woman who worked as a secretary at an integrated-chip design company in New Taipei City on Tuesday won a sexual harassment lawsuit after the court ruled that the firm had unfairly dismissed her and ordered it to pay compensation.
The plaintiff has also experienced depression and anxiety disorders due to the harassment, the New Taipei City District Court said.
The company contravened the laws on workplace safety, it said.
The court also found that Chang was unfairly dismissed and ruled that she be reinstated.
It ordered to company to pay the woman, surnamed Chang (張), NT$100,000 in compensation for her medical expenses for depression.
The New Taipei City Government yesterday said that it fined the firm NT$100,000 after the court found that company executives contravened labor standards on gender equality and regulations on sexual harassment.
Chang in 2012 reported being sexually harassed by the company’s general manager.
After filing several complaints, she was transferred to another department, but the harassment continued, in the form of touching her while she was working at her desk, she said.
Chang was transferred to other departments, due to repeated complaints against the general manager.
She eventually filed a complaint with the company’s president, but said that the top executives did nothing about the sexual harassment allegations, she said.
The company later put Chang on leave without pay, citing a need to streamline staff, before dismissing her last year.
During trial, Chang presented evidence of depression, insomnia, anxiety and other related disorders as a result of the harassment, and provided medical reports.
The court deemed the harassment to be a form of workplace hazard and said Chang was eligible for compensation, as well as the payment of wages lost during her forced leave of absence.
The company must be held responsible for sexual harassment at the workplace, the court added.
