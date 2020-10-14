The Supreme Administrative Court must quickly revisit its decision to lift disciplinary measures against Central Motion Picture Corp (CMPC), as the firm might dispose of its assets while a case is being built against it, Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee Chairman Lin Feng-jeng (林?正) said yesterday.
The committee in 2018 declared CMPC to be an affiliate of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and froze NT$11.8 billion (US$408.02 million at the current exchange rate) of its assets.
However, the court in February ruled that all disciplinary measures against CMPC be lifted.
The committee sought a retrial, but nothing has happened since, Lin said in an interview.
Despite the ruling, the penalties have been imposed, and the committee can still convene hearings and issue disciplinary measures, Lin said, adding that he is afraid that CMPC would dispose of its assets in the interim.
The committee is still investigating the firm’s ill-gotten assets and would convene a hearing once ample evidence is collected, he said, adding that the court’s decision would not affect the hearing.
“The most difficult part of the CMPC case is how it keeps changing hands,” Lin said.
“It was originally a national asset, this much is certain, but then it kept moving around. Our decision will take into consideration whether it has affected the average person,” he said.
The committee had earlier found that CMPC was dramatically undervalued when sold by KMT-owned Central Investment Co (CIC) in 2006, with accountant Lin Kuan-chao (林寬照) confirming that the estimated value of its immovable assets was based on their announced rather than market values.
The committee in April 2017 reported the sale to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, which through its own investigation found evidence of financial manipulation in the sale of three KMT media holdings that lost the party more than NT$7.2 billion.
In July 2018, the office indicted former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), former CIC chairman Chang Che-chen (張哲琛), former CMPC general manager Wang Hai-ching (汪海清) and three others for breach of trust and contraventions of the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法) over their role in the sales.
In October 2018, the committee declared CMPC to be a KMT affiliate and that its sale to Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co chairman Gou Tai-chiang (郭台強) was to extract party assets.
The case is made more complicated because it is not wholly owned by the KMT, as CIC is, Lin said.
He called for the committee to rule on the KMT media assets case to help clarify the facts surrounding CMPC.
