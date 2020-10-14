KMT accuses the Control Yuan of targeting official

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused the Control Yuan of targeting KMT Taipei City Councilor Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) in an investigation into political donations, saying that Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊) should apologize for the “mix-up.”

According to Article 4 of the Political Donations Act (政治獻金法), the Control Yuan handles declarations of political donations.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference in Taipei that while the Control Yuan said it could not find information about four of the donors declared by Lo, the Taipei City Government did find some.

Democratic Progressive Party Taipei City Councilor Chien Shu-pei, left, and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Lo Chih-chiang speak to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Cheng Ming-hsiang, Taipei Times

Wang asked if the Control Yuan had done its “homework” and called for an apology, including from Chen.

Lo’s supervision of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been “very powerful,” Wang said, asking whether the Control Yuan was trying to “suppress dissidents.”

On Sept. 22, Lo said that he received a letter from the Control Yuan informing him that the names and the national identification card numbers did not match up for four people who had donated to his 2018 campaign for the Taipei City Council.

He was given seven days to review the issue and respond, Lo said.

While he initially believed that the information might have been filled out incorrectly, after a recommendation from an anonymous source, he asked the Taipei Department of Civil Affairs to check the information.

The department told him that the names and ID numbers of the four donors matched, he said.

He dubbed the situation the “306 Incident,” referring to the lowest of the donation amounts among the four.

A comparison of the Control Yuan’s activities shows that even though KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has informed it that the Food Safety Board has not held a meeting since June 3 last year, no Control Yuan members appear to have investigated that issue so far, Wang said.

Article 2-1 of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) states that the Executive Yuan should hold a board meeting once every three months, but it has been more than a year since its last meeting, Wang said, adding that the Executive Yuan has “clearly violated the law.”