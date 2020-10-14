The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused the Control Yuan of targeting KMT Taipei City Councilor Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) in an investigation into political donations, saying that Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊) should apologize for the “mix-up.”
According to Article 4 of the Political Donations Act (政治獻金法), the Control Yuan handles declarations of political donations.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference in Taipei that while the Control Yuan said it could not find information about four of the donors declared by Lo, the Taipei City Government did find some.
Photo: Cheng Ming-hsiang, Taipei Times
Wang asked if the Control Yuan had done its “homework” and called for an apology, including from Chen.
Lo’s supervision of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been “very powerful,” Wang said, asking whether the Control Yuan was trying to “suppress dissidents.”
On Sept. 22, Lo said that he received a letter from the Control Yuan informing him that the names and the national identification card numbers did not match up for four people who had donated to his 2018 campaign for the Taipei City Council.
He was given seven days to review the issue and respond, Lo said.
While he initially believed that the information might have been filled out incorrectly, after a recommendation from an anonymous source, he asked the Taipei Department of Civil Affairs to check the information.
The department told him that the names and ID numbers of the four donors matched, he said.
He dubbed the situation the “306 Incident,” referring to the lowest of the donation amounts among the four.
A comparison of the Control Yuan’s activities shows that even though KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has informed it that the Food Safety Board has not held a meeting since June 3 last year, no Control Yuan members appear to have investigated that issue so far, Wang said.
Article 2-1 of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) states that the Executive Yuan should hold a board meeting once every three months, but it has been more than a year since its last meeting, Wang said, adding that the Executive Yuan has “clearly violated the law.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) and India’s National Maritime Foundation (NMF) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding at the Yushan Forum to deepen Taiwan-India cooperation in maritime affairs and regional development. The signing of the memorandum marks the think tanks’ consensus on maintaining regional prosperity and peace, which could serve as a foundation for Taiwan-India relations, the TAEF said. Yesterday afternoon, TAEF president Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌) and NMF secretary-general Pradeep Chauhan presided over the signing via videoconferencing. The NMF, founded in 2005, is India’s primary think tank on maritime issues. It conducts research and analysis of India’s maritime issues in close cooperation with
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day. Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported. The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit. “Hats off