Animal rescue group pays for single mother’s dog to get lifesaving surgery

By Su Ching-feng and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Animal Rescue Team Taiwan helped a single mother in Taichung pay for the surgery of a stray dog with hemangiosarcoma, a common malignant tumor of the spleen, usually seen in older dogs.

The woman, surnamed Lee (李), has kept the stray and her four puppies since she rescued them in the city’s North District (北區) 12 years ago, but early last month noticed that the dog’s abdomen was unusually swollen, the group said on Monday.

A veterinary examination found a 25cm tumor in the dog’s spleen, it said, adding that because it was in the spleen, surgical removal of the tumor would require a blood transfusion.

A man in Taichung on Tuesday puts his arms around a dog, left, that had a tumor removed, and her daughter, whose blood was given to the mother during the operation. Photo copied by Su Chin-feng, Taipei Times

Daunted by cost of the procedure, Lee contacted the group, which, after evaluating the dog’s condition, said that it would pay the full cost, about NT$50,000.

Canine blood types are divided into numbered dog erythrocyte antigens (DEAs), with dogs having either a positive or negative DEA, group spokesman Anthony Ni (倪京台) said.

If positive, the antigen of that blood type is present on the surface of red blood cells, and if negative, the antigen is missing, Ni said, adding that DEA 1.1 is the blood type that causes the most concern, as it is the most antigenic and can cause severe transfusion reactions.

As the matching rate is typically higher if the blood comes from a close relative, the team said that it tested the blood of the dog’s four daughters and found one of them to be a perfect match.

The surgery took place last month at National Chung Hsing University’s Veterinary Medical Training Hospital, the group said, adding that the donor was very cooperative and the older dog has had a textbook recovery.