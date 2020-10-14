Animal Rescue Team Taiwan helped a single mother in Taichung pay for the surgery of a stray dog with hemangiosarcoma, a common malignant tumor of the spleen, usually seen in older dogs.
The woman, surnamed Lee (李), has kept the stray and her four puppies since she rescued them in the city’s North District (北區) 12 years ago, but early last month noticed that the dog’s abdomen was unusually swollen, the group said on Monday.
A veterinary examination found a 25cm tumor in the dog’s spleen, it said, adding that because it was in the spleen, surgical removal of the tumor would require a blood transfusion.
Photo copied by Su Chin-feng, Taipei Times
Daunted by cost of the procedure, Lee contacted the group, which, after evaluating the dog’s condition, said that it would pay the full cost, about NT$50,000.
Canine blood types are divided into numbered dog erythrocyte antigens (DEAs), with dogs having either a positive or negative DEA, group spokesman Anthony Ni (倪京台) said.
If positive, the antigen of that blood type is present on the surface of red blood cells, and if negative, the antigen is missing, Ni said, adding that DEA 1.1 is the blood type that causes the most concern, as it is the most antigenic and can cause severe transfusion reactions.
As the matching rate is typically higher if the blood comes from a close relative, the team said that it tested the blood of the dog’s four daughters and found one of them to be a perfect match.
The surgery took place last month at National Chung Hsing University’s Veterinary Medical Training Hospital, the group said, adding that the donor was very cooperative and the older dog has had a textbook recovery.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) and India’s National Maritime Foundation (NMF) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding at the Yushan Forum to deepen Taiwan-India cooperation in maritime affairs and regional development. The signing of the memorandum marks the think tanks’ consensus on maintaining regional prosperity and peace, which could serve as a foundation for Taiwan-India relations, the TAEF said. Yesterday afternoon, TAEF president Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌) and NMF secretary-general Pradeep Chauhan presided over the signing via videoconferencing. The NMF, founded in 2005, is India’s primary think tank on maritime issues. It conducts research and analysis of India’s maritime issues in close cooperation with
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day. Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported. The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit. “Hats off