All teachers need free flu vaccines next year: NFTU

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





All teachers in the nation’s 22 cities and counties should next year be included in the government-funded influenza vaccination program, the National Federation of Teachers’ Unions (NFTU) said yesterday.

Under the program, which was launched on Monday last week by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about 6 million doses of the influenza vaccine are available for free to nine target groups.

The groups eligible for the free flu shots are preschool children aged six months or older; students in primary and secondary schools, as well as the first three years of five-year junior college programs; adults aged 50 or older; people with an underlying disease; pregnant women and parents of children aged six months or younger; staff at childcare facilities; residents and staff at facilities for older people; medical and disease-prevention personnel; and people who work with poultry, livestock or animal disease prevention, the centers said.

Representatives of the National Federation of Teachers’ Unions in Taipei yesterday call for all teachers to be made eligible for free influenza vaccinations. Photo: Lin Hsiao-yun, Taipei Times

The special municipalities, except for Tainan, and seven other local governments — Chiayi city and county, and Yunlin, Yilan, Hualien and Lienchiang counties — have extended the program to include teachers, a survey released yesterday by the NFTU showed.

The Kinmen County Government has committed to including county teachers next year, the NFTU said.

The annual flu season stretches from November to March, the NFTU said, adding that with the COVID-19 outbreak, people have become more aware of disease prevention.

The reduction of the morbidity and spread of influenza among students in primary and secondary schools can indirectly protect high-risk groups, it said, citing the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Influenza Vaccination Plan for this year.

The NFTU said it hopes that by next year, all 22 city and county governments would provide teachers with free flu shots, along with the students.

Teachers spend more than eight hours per day with their students, Taipei Teachers’ Union president Yeh Ching-chi (葉青?) said.

It is easy for cross-infections to occur in classrooms, Yeh added.

Free vaccinations for teachers should be a nationwide policy, he said.

Protecting teachers is protecting children, Taoyuan Teachers’ Association president Chang Chiung-fang (張瓊方) said, adding that in Taoyuan, the free flu shots are not only available to faculty members, but also to other school employees.